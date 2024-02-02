Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Presentation of Q4 2023 results 14 February 2024 at 08:00 (CET)

Mowi ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the results for the fourth quarter 2023 at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, 0117 Oslo, Norway.



The results will be presented in English through a live webcast followed by a Q&A session. Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions online throughout the webcast session. The webcast will be available on http://www.mowi.com/investors/reports/

A recording of the webcast will be made available on our website immediately afterwards.

Please note that the quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 (CET).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.