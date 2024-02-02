MAXIMA GRUPĖ WITHDRAWS FROM VILNIAUS PREKYBOS PARAMOS FONDAS DABAR SHAREHOLDERS

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB informs that on February 1, 2024, it withdrew from the shareholders of the charity fund Vilniaus prekybos paramos fondas “Dabar”.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB had been a shareholder in this charity fund since September 20, 2022.

Additional Information

"Maxima Grupė" manages retail chains "Maxima" (in the Baltic countries), "Stokrotka" (in Poland), "T-Market" (in Bulgaria), and the online food store "Barbora," operating in the Baltic countries and Poland.

"Maxima Grupė" is part of the "Vilniaus prekyba" group of companies. Through its other subsidiary companies, "Vilniaus prekyba" controls investments in retail and pharmacy chains, as well as real estate development and rental service companies in the Baltic countries, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.

Contact Person:

Lukas Radžiūnas

Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications

+370 666 21 780

Lukas.radziunas@maximagrupe.eu