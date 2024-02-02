Coop Pank AS will hold an investor webinar to introduce the results for the fourth quarter and 12 month of 2023

Coop Pank invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor webinar, scheduled on 9 February 2024 at 9 am (EET).

The webinar will be hosted by the Chairman of the Board Margus Rink and Chief Financial Officer Paavo Truu, who present the unaudited financial results of the IV quarter and the year of 2023.

During the webinar all attendees can ask questions. All questions will be answered after the presentation. The webinar will be held in Estonian.

To join the webinar, you need to register in advance via following link: https://bit.ly/CP-09-02-24-veebiseminar-registreerimine





Registrants will be sent a link to the webinar and a reminder email one hour before the start of the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and published on the company's website www.cooppank.ee and on our YouTube account .

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 180,300. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 320 stores.