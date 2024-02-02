Flash News: OKX Lists ZetaChain's ZETA on its Perpetual Futures Market, Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Token

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 2, 2024.



OKX Lists ZetaChain's ZETA on its Perpetual Futures Market, Enables Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Token

OKX today listed a USDT-margined ZETA contract on its perpetual futures market at 3:30 AM (UTC), enabling users to trade ZETA/USDT with up to 50x leverage. In addition, margin trading and Simple Earn for the ZETA token were enabled at 04:00 (UTC) on February 2. Further details on these additions can be found here.



This announcement follows the listing of ZETA/USDT on OKX's spot market at 3:00 AM (UTC) on February 1.



ZETA is the token that fuels ZetaChain, an omni-chain Layer 1 blockchain that focuses on fully chain-agnostic interoperability. It aims to unlock access across different blockchain assets, thus facilitating the onboarding of mass retail users.



