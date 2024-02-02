RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-02-02
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln675
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids13 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.976 %
Lowest yield0.959 %
Highest accepted yield0.995 %
% accepted at highest yield       32.26 

 

Auction date2024-02-02
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln310
Volume sold, SEK mln125 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.794 %
Lowest yield0.785 %
Highest accepted yield0.800 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 