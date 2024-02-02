RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-02-02
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|675
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|13
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.976 %
|Lowest yield
|0.959 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.995 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|32.26
|Auction date
|2024-02-02
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|310
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|125
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.794 %
|Lowest yield
|0.785 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.800 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00