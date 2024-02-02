US Thrift Stores Industry Market Research Report: Consumers Demand More Sustainable Shopping Options

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thrift Stores in the US - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
While the Used Goods Stores industry includes most kinds of used goods retailers, the Thrift Stores industry only includes nonprofit thrift shops that are legally affiliated with a charity. Antique stores, for-profit thrift stores, pawn shops and used record stores are not included in this industry.
As a result of growing consumer spending for most of the past five years and demand for methods for sustainable consumption, industry revenue has increased. Over the past five years, thrift store revenue is expected to have increased at a CAGR of 4.5% to $14.2 billion, including an increase of 1.4% in 2023 alone.
This industry is composed of stores that sell (mostly donated) used goods, with the intent of donating a significant portion of their proceeds to charity. This industry is a subcategory of the Used Goods Stores industry (report 45331), but excludes consignment shops, antiques shops, rare books stores, used records stores and other resale shops that do not allocate a significant portion of their revenue to charitable activities.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
