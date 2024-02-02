UK Tattoo Artists Industry Research Report: As Acceptance of Tattoos Continues to Grow, Artists are Seeing their Revenue Climb

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tattoo Artists in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revenue is forecast to climb at a compound annual rate of 6.5% over the five years through 2023-24 to £663.2 million. The perception of tattoos and those who have them has seen a societal shift over the years - they're now deemed far more accepted in many walks of life.

Additionally, the increasing popularity of tattoos among the younger generation has aided sales as the number of 16- to 25-year-olds has expanded. Though revenue continues to mount, growth was held by back changing customer preferences after the Brexit vote; tattoo artists reported people moving away from larger designs towards smaller, cheaper tattoos instead.

This industry includes establishments that provide tattoo services by injecting ink under the skin and permanently altering the coloration of the skin. This industry also includes tattoo-related maintenance, design and modification services, but it does not include laser tattoo-removal services.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

