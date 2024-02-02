UK Credit Card Issuance Market Research Report: Industry Revenue Growth is Likely to be Stilted by Rampant Inflation

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Credit Card Issuance in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Credit card issuance revenue has fallen at a compound annual rate of 3.5% over the five years through 2023-24 to £13.9 billion, despite growth of 0.8% in 2023-24. The COVID-19 outbreak dealt a hefty blow to credit card issuers as households began to use their cards for fewer purchases. Meanwhile, the cost of living crisis has been both a blessing and a curse - on the one hand, households have turned to credit cards to pay for necessities as incomes fall; on the other hand, it has caused a higher rate of defaulting.
The industry deals with issuance of credit and charge cards, which provide a line of credit or cash to businesses or consumers to use for purchases. Credit card balances roll over month to month. The balances can be repaid in full or on an instalment basis. Charge card balances must be paid in full monthly. Cards are not issued directly by Visa, MasterCard, Diners Club or American Express, but these companies do provide the transaction processing networks.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Company Coverage:
- Lloyds Banking Group plc
- Barclays plc
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0mfrd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.