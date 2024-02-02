AlgoSec Heads to Cisco Live to Empower Organizations to Effectively Secure Application Connectivity across Multi-Cloud and Hybrid networks

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cybersecurity leader AlgoSec will demonstrate the quality of its application-centric hybrid network solutions at this year’s Cisco Live in Amsterdam. AlgoSec will illustrate how its range of value-added product integrations enables organizations to support their business-critical applications while minimizing security risks and ensuring compliance.



AlgoSec operates deep at the business application level, allowing organizations to monitor traffic patterns, identify anomalies, and prioritize security incidents. This profound application-level understanding enables network and cloud security professionals to optimize their Cisco environments and minimize the attack surface and risk of unauthorized access.

As a SolutionsPlus partner, AlgoSec have fostered a strong relationship with Cisco that enables us to effectively address the needs of their customers, which have changed over time with the increasing adoption of hybrid cloud networks. The integration of Cisco and AlgoSec’s solutions delivers innovation to the market and offers greater value to our joint prospects and existing customers.

AlgoSec integrates seamlessly with Cisco networking and security solutions, including Cisco Firepower and Cisco ACI (Application Centric Infrastructure). This integration ensures consistent policy enforcement and centralized management, helping organizations to better secure their networks while reducing operational overhead and complexity. AlgoSec has recently introduced early availability for Nexus Dashboard Orchestrator (NDO) support, underscoring a commitment to providing continuity and support for customers navigating transitions in their network infrastructure.

As evidence of the company’s commitment and efforts, AlgoSec was recently recognized as one of the "Meraki Picks" companies on the Meraki Marketplace. This showcases partners based on their proven track record with customers, highlighting AlgoSec’s exceptional performance in Network Security and Network Automation.

AlgoSec is inviting customers and partners to visit them at Booth E10 at Cisco Live from February 5-8th. For the latest information and to set up a meeting at the show, please visit the event portal.

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to secure application connectivity and cloud-native applications throughout their multi-cloud and hybrid network.

Trusted by more than 1,800 of the world’s leading organizations, AlgoSec’s application-centric approach enables to securely accelerate business application deployment by centrally managing application connectivity and security policies across the public clouds, private clouds, containers, and on-premises networks.

Using its unique vendor-agnostic deep algorithm for intelligent change management automation, AlgoSec enables acceleration of digital transformation projects, helps prevent business application downtime and substantially reduces manual work and exposure to security risks.

AlgoSec’s policy management and CNAPP platforms provide a single source for visibility into security and compliance issues within cloud-native applications as well as across the hybrid network environment, to ensure ongoing adherence to internet security standards, industry, and internal regulations.

Learn how AlgoSec enables application owners, information security experts, DevSecOps and cloud security teams to deploy business applications up to 10 times faster while maintaining security at https://www.algosec.com.