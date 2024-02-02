Flash News: OKX Adds INJ and BONE Tokens to On-Chain Earn Product With Up to a 15.12% APR

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 2, 2024.



OKX Adds INJ and BONE Tokens to On-Chain Earn Product With Up to a 15.12% APR

OKX today expanded its On-Chain Earn product, which gives users the opportunity to earn rewards for their participation in Proof-of-Stake (PoS) staking and DeFi products, with the addition of INJ and BONE.

With this addition, users can now stake INJ and BONE and have the opportunity to receive an APR of up to 15.12% and 2.30%, respectively. OKX's On-Chain Earn product offers a seamless and user-friendly experience, with no subscription limits.

To stake INJ or BONE on On-Chain Earn, users simply need to navigate to the 'Grow' section on the OKX website or app. By searching for INJ or BONE and selecting the subscribe option, users have the opportunity to start earning rewards.



OKX's On-chain Earn product is built on a secure and reliable infrastructure. To protect users' assets, OKX only partners with verified third-party projects. By adding INJ and BONE to On-Chain Earn, OKX continues to expand its offerings and provide users with more opportunities to maximize the potential of their assets.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto app for traders everywhere.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

