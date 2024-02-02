Global Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market: Witnessing Notable Growth, Projected to Surge by USD 2.61 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis report on the global Anchor Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) Vessels industry presents a comprehensive evaluation, with projections pointing towards a significant growth rate of 4.67% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2028. This escalation in the market is estimated to boost the industry's worth by USD 2.61 billion over the forecast period.

The anchor-handling tug supply vessels market is experiencing growth driven primarily by the intensifying global demand for oil and natural gas, alongside a rise in deep-water and ultra-deep-water exploration and production (E&P) activities. Additionally, increased offshore oil and gas exploration operations globally are contributing to the market expansion.

The AHTS market segmentation is as follows:

By Application: Oil and gas Industrial Others

By Engine Capacity: 5000-9999 HP 10000 HP and above

By Geography: Asia Pacific (APAC) Europe North America Middle East and Africa South America



This report sheds light on key market drivers, notably the increase in port infrastructure investments. Further, the rising emphasis on marine transportation safety and continual technological advancements in AHTS vessels are anticipated to spark substantial market interest.

With a focus on aiding clients to elevate their market position, an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape features several prominent vendors in the AHTS vessels sphere. These include industry leaders known for their modern fleet offerings and operational excellence that contribute to the sector's dynamics.

Addressing the forward-looking aspect of the market, this study provides insights into emerging trends and potential obstacles that could shape market dynamics, empowering companies to strategize and capitalize on the forthcoming growth potential.

The research methodology comprises a balanced mix of primary and secondary data, including input from industry experts, to delineate a thorough market and vendor landscape followed by an analysis of key vendors.

Extensive and reliable, the data presented in this report stems from robust research methodologies, delivering an influential tool for understanding the intricacies of the market. The report underscores varying market aspects by pinpointing the significant industry influencers.

The anchor-handling tug supply vessels market stands on the verge of notable advancements triggered by investment and evolving market demands. This analysis is poised to serve as a critical resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the trajectory and capitalize on the opportunities within the global AHTS vessels arena.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AP Moller Maersk AS

Aquashield Oil and Marine Services Ltd.

BOURBON Maritime

Damen Shipyards Group

DNV Group AS

Edison Chouest Offshore Co.

Fairway Offshore Ltd.

Harmony Marine Shipbrokers Ltd.

Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Kuok Group

MMA Offshore Ltd.

Petromarine Nigeria Ltd.

Seacontractors

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

Solstad Offshore ASA

Swire Pacific Ltd.

Tethys Plantgeria Ltd.

Tidewater Inc.

Wartsila Corp.

