Johnson Outdoors Reports Fiscal First Quarter Results

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced lower sales and decreased earnings results for the Company’s first fiscal quarter ending December 29, 2023.



“We’re facing a tough marketplace with high inventory levels at retail and lower consumer demand resulting in soft first quarter sales. We are taking steps to outperform the challenging marketplace and improve our financial results,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, our focus remains consistent on investing in innovation and marketing to position our brands for success.”

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Total Company net sales in the first quarter declined 22 percent to $138.6 million compared to $178.3 million in the prior year first fiscal quarter. Key contributing factors include:

Fishing sales declined by approximately 20 percent driven by high retail inventories and lower consumer demand

Diving sales decreased 8 percent over the prior year quarter, mainly due to a 6 percent negative impact on sales due to foreign currency translation

Camping revenue declined 49 percent, of which approximately half was due to the sale of the Military and Commercial tents business last year. The remainder was due to high retail inventories and a decline in consumer spending

Watercraft Recreation revenue declined 50 percent, reflecting continued significant reductions in the overall market demand

Total Company operating profit was approximately $0.05 million for the first fiscal quarter versus $5.5 million in the prior year first quarter. Gross margin was 38.1 percent, compared to 35.2 percent in the prior year quarter. The margin improvement was due primarily to decreased costs on certain materials and lower inbound freight expense. Operating expenses of $52.8 million decreased $4.5 million from the prior year period, due primarily to lower sales volumes. Additionally, $1.8 million of lower professional services expense was offset in part by $1.3 million of additional deferred compensation expense resulting from changes in market value of plan assets year over year.

Profit before income taxes was $5.9 million in the current year quarter, compared to $8.2 million in the prior year first quarter. The current year quarter includes a gain of approximately $1.9 million on the sale of a building. Net investment gains and earnings on the assets related to the Company’s non-qualified deferred compensation plan, which are included in Other income, improved by $1.3 million over the prior year quarter, which fully offset the increase in deferred compensation expense in operating expenses above. Additionally, interest income increased $0.4 million over the prior year quarter.

Net income was $4.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, versus $5.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share in the previous year’s first quarter. The effective tax rate was 33.0 percent compared to 28.0 percent in the prior year first quarter.

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The Company reported cash and investments of $114.2 million as of December 29, 2023, an increase of $10.8 million from the prior year. Depreciation and amortization were $5.0 million in the three months ending December 29, 2023, compared to $3.8 million in the prior three-month period. Capital spending totaled $5.0 million in the current year-to-date period compared with $6.6 million in the prior year period. In December 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of January 11, 2024, which was payable January 25, 2024.

“We remain focused on managing our high inventory levels, executing on our defined cost savings program, and managing our expenses to improve profitability,” said David W. Johnson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Importantly, our debt-free balance sheet and cash position enable us to continue investing in strategic opportunities to strengthen the business, while consistently paying dividends to shareholders.”

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

(thousands, except per share amounts) THREE MONTHS ENDED Operating results December 29, 2023 December 30, 2022 Net sales $ 138,644 $ 178,337 Cost of sales 85,790 115,558 Gross profit 52,854 62,779 Operating expenses 52,808 57,307 Operating profit: 46 5,472 Interest income, net (1,160 ) (790 ) Other income, net (4,693 ) (1,904 ) Profit before income taxes 5,899 8,166 Income tax expense 1,944 2,287 Net income $ 3,955 $ 5,879 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Dilutive 10,220 10,168 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.57 Segment Results Net sales: Fishing $ 110,492 $ 138,041 Camping 5,913 11,613 Watercraft Recreation 4,813 9,658 Diving 17,478 19,059 Other / Eliminations (52 ) (34 ) Total $ 138,644 $ 178,337 Operating profit (loss): Fishing $ 11,529 $ 15,572 Camping 358 753 Watercraft Recreation (2,078 ) (415 ) Diving (578 ) 13 Other / Eliminations (9,185 ) (10,451 ) Total $ 46 $ 5,472 Balance Sheet Information (End of Period) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 109,555 $ 103,422 Accounts receivable, net 83,043 120,553 Inventories, net 267,321 251,525 Total current assets 476,224 486,524 Long-term investments 4,668 — Total assets 692,683 689,096 Total current liabilities 104,067 117,438 Total liabilities 188,813 194,875 Shareholders’ equity 503,870 494,221



