Global Smart Anti-Snoring Device Market Size To Worth USD 2.74 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 7.5%

New York, United States, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Anti-Snoring Device Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.33 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.74 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the projected period.





The smart anti-snoring device uses a high-precision sensor to gauge the user's breathing rate and applies several vibration pulse frequencies to target and tense the jaw muscles. As a result, breathing becomes more fluid and the chances of effectively stopping snoring are increased. Wearing this clever anti-snoring gadget under the jaw just before bed is its intended use. The two elastic bands are adjustable, so you may tighten it to your desired level of comfort (they work well for most people). Traveling with this gadget is made easier by its built-in rechargeable battery, which can be charged using any power bank or converter. The Smart Anti-Snoring Device quietly eliminates snoring without causing discomfort or disturbance during the night, regardless of sleeping position. The market is expanding because to the increased awareness of the detrimental effects of snoring on health and the necessity for non-invasive snoring therapies. Important components include sensors, smartphone apps, and connectivity capabilities. The sector is defined by creative startups and well-established medical device companies that provide a range of ingenious anti-snoring remedies. Smart anti-snoring gadgets that are not fitted correctly might cause problems including jaw discomfort and dental changes. Please let your dentist know if you wear a smart anti-snoring gadget. If not, utilizing it without supervision might endanger your health.

Global Smart Anti-Snoring Device Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Nasal Strips, Nose Clips, Mouthguard, Mandibular Advancement Devices (Mads), Tongue-Stabilizing Devices (Tsds) and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Machines.), By Sales (Online, Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The mouthguard segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global smart anti-snoring device market during the forecast period.

The Smart anti-snoring device market is categorized by sensor type into nasal strips, nose clips, mouthguard, mandibular advancement devices (MADS), tongue-stabilizing devices (TSDS) and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines. Throughout the anticipated period of time for smart anti-snoring devices, the mouthguard category is anticipated to maintain its dominating position in the worldwide market. This can be explained by the fact that mouthguards are more user-friendly and discrete than other intelligent snoring gadgets. Additionally, mouthguards are more affordable than other snoring remedies like CPAP machines, which has led to a rise in mouthguard demand.

The online segment is expected to grow at greatest pace in the global smart anti-snoring device market during the forecast period.

Based on the sales the global smart anti-snoring device market is divided into online and offline. The online segment is expected to grow at greatest pace in the smart anti-snoring device market during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that customers are more dependent on smartphones and the internet, and the availability of shopping applications and the internet is driving the growth of the online segment in smart anti-snoring device market.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global smart anti-snoring device market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the global smart anti-snoring device market over the predicted years. This is due to a variety of factors, including the high prevalence of sleep disorders, the deterioration in sleep patterns, changes in lifestyle, and the presence of several suppliers that promote the expansion of the market in the region, including established companies, start-ups, and sleep-related enterprises. North America has a larger market share than any other region in the world due to the sheer number of manufacturers of smart anti-snoring devices there.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global smart anti-snoring device market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific's population is aging rapidly, which increases the frequency of sleep issues in the area. By the mental health issues including loneliness and work stress, as well as the pandemic's impact on concentrating these problems, there are currently more instances in the region. The growth of the smart anti-snoring device market in this region may be attributed to the manufacturing capabilities of China, Japan, and India, which are located in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Smart Anti-Snoring Device Market include DeVilbiss Healthcare, White Dental Healthcare, Sleep Number, VVFLY Electronics, Smart Nora, Snore Circle, SmartGuard Rx Inc., ResMed, Sleepmi Tech, Koninklijke Philips NV, ProSomnus, Anti Snoring Device Factory, Hupnos, Nitetronic, Illusion Aligners, SomnoMed, REM-Fit, Downtown Denver Sleep Solutions, MEDITAS, ApneaMed, Wolfson Holdco, Rhinomed and others.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, through Kickstarter, Sleepmi Tech is soliciting money for the Sleepmi Z3, a smart device that prevents snoring and promotes restful sleep. examines and modifies your partner's or your own snoring habits gently. Feeling rejuvenated upon awakening.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global smart anti-snoring device market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Smart Anti-Snoring Device Market, By Type

Nasal Strips

Nose Clips

Mouthguard

Mandibular Advancement Devices (Mads)

Tongue-Stabilizing Devices (Tsds)

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Machines

Global Smart Anti-Snoring Device Market, By Sales

Online

Offline

Global Smart Anti-Snoring Device Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

