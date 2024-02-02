US Retail Colocation Market: 17.03% CAGR Growth (2023-2028)

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Colocation Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis report reveals that the US retail colocation market is poised for significant expansion in the upcoming years, with projections indicating an acceleration at a notable CAGR of 17.03% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. This upsurge is anticipated to result in an increment of USD 5.44 billion in the market size by 2028, signaling a robust period of growth for industry stakeholders.

Rising demand for retail colocation facilities, alongside an uptick in business operational needs and growing investments in hyper-scale data centers by colocation providers, stands as the major thrust driving the market dynamics. Enterprises across various sectors are increasingly turning to retail colocation solutions to accommodate their expanding IT infrastructure requirements without compromising on scalability or connectivity.

Segmental Insights

SMEs and Large Enterprises: These two end-user segments have distinct requirements fueling the need for tailored retail colocation services.

These two end-user segments have distinct requirements fueling the need for tailored retail colocation services. Industry Application: IT and telecom, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, and energy and utility sectors are rapidly adopting retail colocation offerings. These applications align with stringent data management and regulatory compliance requirements.

IT and telecom, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, and energy and utility sectors are rapidly adopting retail colocation offerings. These applications align with stringent data management and regulatory compliance requirements. Deployment: The market analysis delineates the split between cloud and on-premises deployment, highlighting the shifting preferences among businesses.

The insight-laden report identifies the growing adoption of software-defined data centers as a prime catalyst in the market's expansion, augmented by the rise of big data analytics utilization within organizations. Additionally, the growth in strategic mergers and acquisitions among market players is projected to create substantial demand within the sector.

Vendor Landscape and Market Analysis

The comprehensive report features an in-depth analysis of leading vendors in the US retail colocation market, delivering insights into their strategic positioning and competitive dynamics. These vendors play an integral role in the industry, shaping market trajectories through innovation and service offerings tailored to enterprise needs. The study further carves out market trends, challenges, and potential growth opportunities, equipping stakeholders with information vital for informed decision-making.

Constructed through a combination of primary and secondary research, the report offers a holistic view of the market, bolstering its reliability and relevance to industry participants. The publication encapsulates a wealth of data including market size, forecast, operational insights, and competitive analysis, distilled through rigorous synthesis and summarization processes.

Strategic Market Forecast

Our analysis paints a detailed picture of the retail colocation market landscape by evaluating key parameters such as profit margins, promotional strategies, and competitive pressures. With our qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, the forecast crafted in the report distinctly outlines the market's trajectory, allowing businesses to leverage growth opportunities seamlessly.

This vital market report furnishes stakeholders with an expansive understanding of the US retail colocation market, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complex market dynamics and capitalize on the anticipated growth through 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview: Executive Summary providing a comprehensive overview. Market characteristics, segmentation by end-user, industry application, and deployment. Vendor market positioning.

Market Size and Forecast: Market sizing with charts and data tables. Year-over-year growth analysis.

Historic Market Size: Data on the retail colocation market in the US from 2018-2022.

Five Forces Analysis: Comprehensive analysis covering buyer and supplier power, threat of new entrants, substitutes, and rivalry. Market condition insights.

Market Segmentation: Breakdown by end-user, industry application, and deployment. Comparison charts and data tables for each segment.

Customer Landscape: Overview of customer characteristics, purchase criteria, and adoption rates.

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends: Insightful analysis of market drivers, challenges, and current trends. Impact assessment.

Vendor Landscape and Analysis: Overview of critical vendor information. Vendor positioning and classification matrix. In-depth analysis of key vendors.

Market Opportunity Analysis: Opportunities presented by end-user, industry application, and deployment.

Appendix: Scope of the report, methodology, and currency conversion rates.



