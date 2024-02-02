Global Potato Market Poised for Expansion, Projected to Grow by USD 28.21 bn with CAGR of 3.39% from 2023-2028

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Potato Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive study on the Global Potato Market has been added to our research repository, detailing significant growth prospects, industry trends, market size, and forecasts from 2023 to 2028. The report underscores the rapid acceleration in the market at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.39%, projecting growth by USD 28.21 billion within the forecast period.

The potato market landscape is undergoing a transformative phase driven by evolving consumer preferences toward healthier food options, advancements in globalization of supply chains, and increased utilization of potatoes for industrial applications.

This research provides a deep-dive analysis into the market dynamics that are shaping the current and future state of the industry.

With a holistic approach, the market is analyzed across various segments including:

End-user : Individual, Commercial, and Industrial

: Individual, Commercial, and Industrial Distribution Channel : B2C and B2B

: B2C and B2B Geographical Landscape: APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Key Market Influencers and Growth Factors



The market analysis identifies the rising nutritional awareness among consumers and burgeoning global trade as pivotal factors contributing to the growth of the potato market over the next few years. Population growth in various regions is also anticipated to generate substantial demand, bolstering market expansion.

Vital Insights and Market Strategy

The comprehensive vendor analysis included in the report is crafted to assist stakeholders in improving their market position. The report includes a spectrum of leading potato market vendors, alongside emerging trends and challenges poised to impact industry growth. This strategic intelligence is intended to equip businesses in formulating effective growth strategies and capitalizing on upcoming opportunities in the market.

Through exhaustive primary and secondary research, including valuable inputs from key industry participants, the report presents a detailed market and vendor landscape. The research encompasses a myriad of market aspects by pinpointing key influencers such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

Market Research Integrity and Credibility



The data presented emanates from comprehensive, reliable, and extensively researched sources. It combines study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple resources, ensuring an in-depth analysis of key market parameters. This report stands as an indispensable resource for entities seeking to understand the Potato Market's trajectory and dynamics, providing a competitive edge in market strategy and foresight.

Spearheading developments and staying informed is crucial in the ever-changing landscape of global industries. The addition of the Global Potato Market study to our collection offers an essential tool for industry stakeholders looking to navigate and succeed within this growing market space. The report's findings are poised to play a significant role in guiding companies through the vibrant ecosystem of the potato industry.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AJC International Inc.

Augason Farms

B and G Foods Inc.

Basic American Foods

Cavendish Farms Corp.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA

General Mills Inc.

Idahoan Foods LLC

Inspire Brands Inc.

J.R. Simplot Co.

Keystone Potato Products

Kroger Co.

McCain Foods Ltd.

Pacific Valley Foods

PepsiCo Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Trader Joes

Walmart Inc.

WH Group Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary: Market Overview

Global Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation by End-user and Distribution Channel

Vendor Market Positioning Market Landscape: Market Ecosystem

Parent Market

Market Characteristics Market Sizing: Market Definition

Market Segment Analysis

Market Size 2023 and Forecast for 2023-2028

Historic Market Size (2018-2022) Five Forces Analysis: Bargaining Power of Buyers and Suppliers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of Rivalry

Market Condition Market Segmentation: Segmentation by End-user (Individual, Commercial, Industrial)

Segmentation by Distribution Channel (B2C, B2B)

Market Opportunity by End-user and Distribution Channel Customer Landscape: Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria Geographic Landscape: Market Share by Geographical Landscape

Geographic Comparison

Market Size and Forecast for APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, China, India, US, France, Germany

Market Opportunity by Geographical Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends: Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Impact of Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends Vendor Landscape: Criticality of Inputs and Factors of Differentiation

Landscape Disruption

Industry Risks Vendor Analysis: Overview of Vendors Covered

Market Positioning of Vendors

Matrix on Vendor Position and Classification

Profiles of Key Vendors: Augason Farms, Basic American Foods, Cavendish Farms Corp., Conagra Brands Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA, General Mills Inc., Idahoan Foods LLC, Inspire Brands Inc., J.R. Simplot Co., Keystone Potato Products, Kroger Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Pacific Valley Foods, The Kraft Heinz Co., WH Group Ltd.

