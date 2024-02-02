Global Predictive Analytics Market: Forecasts Significant Growth Through 2030

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Predictive Analytics Market by Solution (Customer Analytics, Financial Analytics, Marketing Analytics), Services (Managed Services, Professional Services, Support & Maintenance Services), Industry, Enterprise Size - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New research on the Predictive Analytics Market has emerged, highlighting its upward trajectory from USD 27.21 billion in 2023 to an anticipated USD 75.58 billion by 2030, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.71%. This comprehensive report offers a granular analysis of market dynamics, including an exploration of various solutions and services alongside industry-specific applications.

Market Insights and Future Outlook

The demand for predictive analytics is increasingly propelled by the need for customer and financial analytics solutions — these segments embody a significant market share and are crucial in forecasting consumer behavior, optimizing financial operations, and enhancing strategic marketing efforts.

Enhanced data-driven decision-making across small, medium, and large enterprises is necessitating advanced analytics solutions. This requirement is further accentuated in sectors such as Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare & Life Sciences, and IT, which are embracing predictive analytics for risk mitigation, operational efficiency, and personalized customer experiences.

Services and Industry Segmentation Overview

Managed Services

Professional Services

Support & Maintenance Services

These essential service categories have been systematically evaluated to offer stakeholders a nuanced understanding of the market's service-based intricacies.

A dive into the industry-specific breakout reveals the impact of predictive analytics on various sectors:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Goods & Retail

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Regional Market Expansion

Geographic analysis uncovers trends and growth opportunities in the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and the burgeoning Asia-Pacific region, earmarking countries like the United States, China, and India as key players due to their technology adoption rates and innovative ecosystems.

Competitive Landscape and Key Player Strategies

In-depth profiles of industry leaders offer detailed analysis and benchmarks against which other market participants can measure their performance. These insights serve as a guide to emerging and established companies aiming to expand their competitive advantage and market presence.

Report Offerings

Key deliverables of the report encompass:

Market Penetration: High-precision insights into the performance of established players within the Predictive Analytics Market.

Market Development: Identifies emerging markets and explores penetration across mature segments.

Market Diversification: Extensive data on new product launches, untapped regions, and investment opportunities.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Comprehensive market share analysis complemented by strategic insights.

Product Development & Innovation: Focused look on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and innovative market developments.

This report is invaluable for businesses aiming to solidify their foothold in the Predictive Analytics Market or those seeking to capitalize on the vast opportunities present in this accelerating field.

Thoughtful businesses and interested stakeholders can explore the full breadth of market insights and delve into strategic analyses to form robust operative decisions, reflective of current trends and future market potentials.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsktgm

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $31.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $75.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Alteryx, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc

AT&T Inc.

Board International S.A.

Dataiku

Google LLC

Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Vantara LLC

Infor

International Business Machines Corporation

MathWorks, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

QlikTech International AB

SAP SE

Key Topics Covered:

Preface: Objectives of the Study

Market Segmentation & Coverage

Years Considered for the Study

Currency & Pricing

Language

Limitations

Assumptions

Stakeholders Research Methodology: Research Objective

Research Design

Research Instrument

Data Source

Data Interpretation

Data Verification

Research Report

Report Update Executive Summary Market Overview: Introduction

Predictive Analytics Market, by Region Market Insights: Market Dynamics Drivers: Fact-based decision making, predicting uncertainties or behavior, predicting trends, customer behavior, improving business performance, minimizing risk, identifying fraud, pursuing new revenue opportunities Restraints: Skill gap required to draw insight from data Opportunities: Integration of advanced technologies, increasing penetration of cloud-based services by enterprises Challenges: Issues with privacy and ownership of data

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Trend Analysis

Cumulative Impact of High Inflation

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Regulatory Framework Predictive Analytics Market, by Solution: Introduction

Customer Analytics

Financial Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Network Analytics

Risk Analytics

Sales Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Web & Social Media Analytics Predictive Analytics Market, by Services: Introduction

Managed Services

Professional Services

Support & Maintenance Services Predictive Analytics Market, by Industry: Introduction

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Building, Construction & Real Estate

Consumer Goods & Retail

Education

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Information Technology

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Telecommunication

Travel & Hospitality Predictive Analytics Market, by Enterprise Size: Introduction

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises Americas Predictive Analytics Market:

Introduction

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

Asia-Pacific Predictive Analytics Market:

Introduction

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa Predictive Analytics Market:

Introduction

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Competitive Landscape:

FPNV Positioning Matrix

Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

Competitive Scenario Analysis, By Key Player

Competitive Portfolio:

Key Company Profiles Alteryx, Inc. Amazon Web Services, Inc AT&T Inc. Board International S.A. Dataiku Google LLC Happiest Minds Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Hitachi Vantara LLC Infor International Business Machines Corporation MathWorks, Inc. Microsoft Corporation Oracle Corporation QlikTech International AB SAP SE

Key Product Portfolio

Appendix:

Discussion Guide

License & Pricing





