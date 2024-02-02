Hut 8 concluding managed services at Kearney, Nebraska and Granbury, Texas in Q2

Miami, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), one of North America’s largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, and high-performance computing infrastructure provider has negotiated an agreement with the new owners of two of Hut 8’s managed services sites – Charlie in Kearney, Nebraska, and Delta in Granbury, Texas – which includes a $13,568,000 payment made to Hut 8 in connection with the termination of the property management agreements at the two sites.

“We are very proud of the work we’ve done since taking over management at the Kearney and Granbury sites and want to recognize the incredible talent and dedication our teams on the ground have demonstrated for more than a year,” said Asher Genoot, President of Hut 8. “We anticipate an orderly transition of operations in the coming months and look forward to providing updates about our future plans as we are able to.”

Under the termination agreement signed January 30, 2024 with Marathon Digital Holdings, Hut 8 will continue to provide managed services and conduct self-mining activities at the Charlie and Delta sites through April 30, 2024. The termination fee will be paid within 30 days of the termination date.

About Hut 8

Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 Corp.’s seasoned executive team is bullish on creating value at the intersection of infrastructure and energy through Bitcoin mining and hosting, groundbreaking managed services, energy arbitrage, operating traditional data centers, and capitalizing on emerging technologies like AI and machine learning. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp.’s infrastructure portfolio includes eleven sites: five high performance computing data centers across British Columbia and Ontario that offer cloud, co-location, AI, machine learning, and VFX rendering computing solutions, and six Bitcoin mining, hosting, and managed services sites located in Alberta, New York, Nebraska, and Texas. Long-distinguished for its unique treasury strategy, Hut 8 Corp. has one of the highest inventories of self-mined Bitcoin of any publicly-traded company globally. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward–Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws, respectively (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Hut 8 expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the business, operations, plans and other such matters is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "allow", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "predict", "can", "might", "potential", "predict", "is designed to", "likely" or similar expressions. Specifically, such forward-looking information included in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the termination of managed services agreements covering Kearney, Nebraska and Granbury, Texas.