Global Urban Air Mobility Market Report 2024: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2030 Featuring Airbus, Eve Holding, Joby Aviation, Textron, and Airo Group

The global urban air mobility market is expected to reach an estimated $13.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.3% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global urban air mobility market looks promising with opportunities in the ridesharing companies, scheduled operator, e-commerce company, hospitals & medical agency, and private operator markets. The major drivers for this market are the requirement for rapid and effective transit in cities, growing urbanization and gridlock in the streets, as well as, increasing urbanization and the demand for more rapid and efficient modes of transportation.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies urban air mobility companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Urban Air Mobility Market Insights

Rotary-wing is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because it is mostly utilized in urban air mobility vehicles because of the rotary wings' capacity to provide stability.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing need in densely populated cities for trustworthy and effective transportation services.

Features of the Global Urban Air Mobility Market

Market Size Estimates: Urban air mobility market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Urban air mobility market size by various segments, such as by solution, platform architecture, mobility type, end user, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Urban air mobility market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different solution, platform architecture, mobility type, end user, and regions for the urban air mobility market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the urban air mobility market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Urban Air Mobility Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Urban Air Mobility Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Urban Air Mobility Market by Solution

3.3.1: Infrastructure

3.3.2: Platform

3.4: Global Urban Air Mobility Market by Platform Architecture

3.4.1: Rotary-wing

3.4.2: Fixed-wing Hybrid

3.4.3: Fixed-wing

3.5: Global Urban Air Mobility Market by Mobility Type

3.5.1: Air Taxis

3.5.2: Air Shuttles and & Air Metros

3.5.3: Personal Air Vehicles

3.5.4: Cargo Air Vehicles

3.5.5: Air Ambulances & Medical Emergency Vehicles

3.6: Global Urban Air Mobility Market by End User

3.6.1: Ridesharing Companies

3.6.2: Scheduled Operator

3.6.3: E-Commerce Company

3.6.4: Hospitals & Medical Agency

3.6.5: Private Operator

3.6.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Urban Air Mobility Market by Region

4.2: North American Urban Air Mobility Market

4.2.1: North American Urban Air Mobility Market by Platform Architecture: Rotary-wing, Fixed-wing Hybrid, and Fixed-wing

4.2.2: North American Urban Air Mobility Market by End User: Ridesharing Companies, Scheduled Operator, E-Commerce Company, Hospitals & Medical Agency, Private Operator, and Others

4.3: European Urban Air Mobility Market

4.3.1: European Urban Air Mobility Market by Platform Architecture: Rotary-wing, Fixed-wing Hybrid, and Fixed-wing

4.3.2: European Urban Air Mobility Market by End User: Ridesharing Companies, Scheduled Operator, E-Commerce Company, Hospitals & Medical Agency, Private Operator, and Others

4.4: APAC Urban Air Mobility Market

4.4.1: APAC Urban Air Mobility Market by Platform Architecture: Rotary-wing, Fixed-wing Hybrid, and Fixed-wing

4.4.2: APAC Urban Air Mobility Market by End User: Ridesharing Companies, Scheduled Operator, E-Commerce Company, Hospitals & Medical Agency, Private Operator, and Others

4.5: ROW Urban Air Mobility Market

4.5.1: ROW Urban Air Mobility Market by Platform Architecture: Rotary-wing, Fixed-wing Hybrid, and Fixed-wing

4.5.2: ROW Urban Air Mobility Market by End User: Ridesharing Companies, Scheduled Operator, E-Commerce Company, Hospitals & Medical Agency, Private Operator, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Urban Air Mobility Market by Solution

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Urban Air Mobility Market by Platform Architecture

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Urban Air Mobility Market by Mobility Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Urban Air Mobility Market by End User

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Urban Air Mobility Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Urban Air Mobility Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Urban Air Mobility Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Urban Air Mobility Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Airbus

7.2: Eve Holding

7.3: Joby Aviation

7.4: Textron

7.5: Airo Group

