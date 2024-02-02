Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Acquires Cooksey Iron & Metal Co., Inc.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) announced that it has acquired all the outstanding equity interests of Cooksey Iron & Metal Co., Inc. (“Cooksey”), a metals service center that processes and distributes finished steel products, including tubing, beams, plates and bars. Headquartered in Tifton, Georgia and founded in 1917, Cooksey operates three locations, servicing a diverse range of customers including trailer manufacturers, metal building fabricators, agricultural equipment manufacturers, structural fabricators, machine shops and others in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina. Cooksey will operate as a subsidiary of Metals USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance. The current management team will remain in place. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, annual net sales for Cooksey were approximately $90 million. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“We are very excited to welcome Cooksey to the Reliance family,” commented Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance. “The addition of Cooksey strengthens and expands our position in the fast-growing Southeastern market where the Company is well-known for its premium customer service, quality products, and rapid delivery standards which is in direct alignment with the Reliance model. Cooksey will further benefit from Reliance’s significant wealth of knowledge throughout the family of companies and investments to promote further growth in its value-added processing capabilities.”

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Founded in 1939, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2022, Reliance’s average order size was $3,670, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at rsac.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and similar words. These forward-looking statements may include statements concerning Reliance’s acquisition of Cooksey and discussions of Reliance’s future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The expected benefits of the transaction may not materialize as expected. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but not limited to, those disclosed in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and subsequent reports. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of today’s date and Reliance disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

