5G Core Market Research Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $46.9 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 55.1% - Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The global 5G core market is expected to reach an estimated $46.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 55.1% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global 5G core market looks promising with opportunities in the telecom operators and enterprise markets. The major drivers for this market are growing global demand for the implementation of 5G technologies, increasing number of linked devices and data traffic explosion, and machine-to-machine communication networks are developing quickly.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies 5G core companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

5G Core Market Insights



Services is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because of managed services, encompassing installation, support, deployment, integration, and upkeep, as well as, global need for managed services is expected to rise as 5G non-standalone and standalone cores are adopted more frequently.



APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing need for high-speed internet access across a range of sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, entertainment, and the automobile industry, as well as, enhancing collaborations and investments between the public and private sectors.



Features of the Global 5G Core Market

Market Size Estimates: 5G core market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: 5G core market size by various segments, such as by component, deployment model, architecture outlook, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: 5G core market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different component, deployment model, architecture outlook, end use, and regions for the 5G core market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the 5G core market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global 5G Core Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global 5G Core Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global 5G Core Market by Component

3.3.1: Solutions

3.3.2: Services

3.4: Global 5G Core Market by Deployment Model

3.4.1: On-Premises

3.4.2: Cloud

3.5: Global 5G Core Market by Architecture Outlook

3.5.1: Service-based Architecture

3.5.2: Cloud Native Architecture

3.6: Global 5G Core Market by End Use

3.6.1: Telecom Operators

3.6.2: Enterprises



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global 5G Core Market by Region

4.2: North American 5G Core Market

4.2.2: North American 5G Core Market by End Use: Telecom Operators and Enterprises

4.3: European 5G Core Market

4.3.1: European 5G Core Market by Component: Solutions and Services

4.3.2: European 5G Core Market by End Use: Telecom Operators and Enterprises

4.4: APAC 5G Core Market

4.4.1: APAC 5G Core Market by Component: Solutions and Services

4.4.2: APAC 5G Core Market by End Use: Telecom Operators and Enterprises

4.5: ROW 5G Core Market

4.5.1: ROW 5G Core Market by Component: Solutions and Services

4.5.2: ROW 5G Core Market by End Use: Telecom Operators and Enterprises



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Core Market by Component

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Core Market by Deployment Model

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Core Market by Architecture Outlook

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Core Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G Core Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global 5G Core Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global 5G Core Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global 5G Core Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

7.2: Nokia Corporation

7.3: Huawei Technologies

7.4: Samsung Electronics

7.5: Cisco Systems

7.6: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

7.7: Oracle Corporation

7.8: Athonet

7.9: Mavenir

7.10: Affirmed Networks

