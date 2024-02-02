Orchard Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at the 20th Annual WORLDSymposium

BOSTON and LONDON, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics, a global gene therapy leader recently acquired by Kyowa Kirin with the goal of accelerating the delivery of new gene therapies to patients around the globe, today announced 10 presentations from across its neurometabolic portfolio will be featured at the 20th Annual WORLDSymposium™ taking place February 4-9, 2024, in San Diego, California.



Featured presentations include updated neurocognitive and biochemical results from an ongoing proof-of-concept study of investigational OTL-201 in mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS-IIIA), also known as Sanfilippo syndrome type A, with median follow-up now extending to 2.75 years (ranging from 24 to 39 months). Additional data highlights include several accepted abstracts detailing newborn screening efforts to support the timely and accurate diagnosis of metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD), as well as an encore presentation showcasing long-term results from an updated integrated analysis of 39 patients with MLD treated with investigational OTL-200, which comprises key components of the clinical data package of the Biologics License Application (BLA) currently under Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In addition to the data presentations outlined below, the company will also host a sponsored symposium on Monday, February 5, at 11:45 a.m., titled “Momentum, Leadership & Diagnosis: Changing the paradigm for MLD,” featuring expert speakers from different regions sharing their knowledge and experience to establish new standards and advance newborn screening through interdisciplinary collaboration.

Oral presentation details are as follows (all times in PST; * denotes corresponding poster):

Title: Clinical outcomes and sustained biochemical engraftment following ex-vivo autologous stem cell gene therapy for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA*

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 7 at 8:12 a.m.

Presenter: Simon Jones

Title: Atidarsagene autotemcel (autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy) preserves cognitive and motor development in early-onset metachromatic leukodystrophy with up to 12 years follow-up*

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 7 at 8:24 a.m.

Presenter: Francesca Fumagalli

Title: Results of Prospective Newborn Screening for Metachromatic leukodystrophy in Germany and Austria

Date/Time: Friday, February 9 at 8:36 a.m.

Presenter: Petra Oliva

Poster presentation details are as follows (all times in PST; * denotes corresponding oral presentation):

Title: A UK-based pre-pilot newborn screening study for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy identified a late infantile case

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 6 from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Presenting Author: Teresa Wu

Poster #: 349

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 7 from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Presenting Author: Francesca Fumagalli

Poster #: 092

Title: Lentiviral hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy (atidarsagene autotemcel) for late juvenile Metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD)

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 7 from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Presenter: Francesca Fumagalli

Poster #: 096

Title: Compassionate use of lentiviral gene therapy for metachromatic leukodystrophy

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 7 from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Presenting Author: Paul Orchard

Poster #: 250

Title: Design of a multi-center randomized active controlled phase 3 clinical trial (HURCULES) evaluating the safety and efficacy of OTL-203 in patients with MPS-IH versus standard of care with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 7 from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Presenting Author: Paul Orchard

Poster #: 249

Date/Time: Wednesday, February 7 from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Presenting Author: Simon Jones

Poster #: 166

Title: Cost-effectiveness framework by tandem mass spectrometry (TMS) for newborn screening of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) in the United States (US)

Date/Time: Thursday, February 8 from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Presenting Author: Karen Bean

Poster #: 030

