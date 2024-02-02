World Water Leakage Tester Industry Analysis Report 2024: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring ABB, Aqualeak Detection, Atmos International, Badger Meter, and Gutermann

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Leakage Tester Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global water leakage tester market is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global water leakage tester market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and residential applications. The major drivers for this market are growing water stress level across the world, rising demand for water wastage reduction, and continual expansion of the construction industry.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies water leakage tester companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Water Leakage Tester Market Insights

Fixed leak detector is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, commercial is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Features of the Global Water Leakage Tester Market

Market Size Estimates: Water leakage tester market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Water leakage tester market size by type, location, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Water leakage tester market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, locations, applications, and regions for the water leakage tester market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the water leakage tester market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Water Leakage Tester Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Water Leakage Tester Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Water Leakage Tester Market by Type

3.3.1: Fixed Leak Detectors

3.3.2: Portable Leak Detectors

3.4: Global Water Leakage Tester Market by Location

3.4.1: Underground

3.4.2: Overground

3.5: Global Water Leakage Tester Market by Application

3.5.1: Commercial

3.5.2: Residential



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Water Leakage Tester Market by Region

4.2: North American Water Leakage Tester Market

4.2.2: North American Water Leakage Tester Market by Application: Commercial and Residential

4.3: European Water Leakage Tester Market

4.3.1: European Water Leakage Tester Market by Type: Fixed Leak Detectors and Portable Leak Detectors

4.3.2: European Water Leakage Tester Market by Application: Commercial and Residential

4.4: APAC Water Leakage Tester Market

4.4.1: APAC Water Leakage Tester Market by Type: Fixed Leak Detectors and Portable Leak Detectors

4.4.2: APAC Water Leakage Tester Market by Application: Commercial and Residential

4.5: ROW Water Leakage Tester Market

4.5.1: ROW Water Leakage Tester Market by Type: Fixed Leak Detectors and Portable Leak Detectors

4.5.2: ROW Water Leakage Tester Market by Application: Commercial and Residential



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Water Leakage Tester Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Water Leakage Tester Market by Location

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Water Leakage Tester Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Water Leakage Tester Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Water Leakage Tester Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Water Leakage Tester Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Water Leakage Tester Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: ABB

7.2: Aqualeak Detection

7.3: Atmos International

7.4: Badger Meter

7.5: Gutermann



