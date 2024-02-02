Global A2P Messaging Market Report 2024: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2030 Featuring AT&T, Sinch, China Mobile, Infobip, Orange, Route Mobile, and Comviva

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A2P Messaging Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global A2P messaging market is expected to reach an estimated $93.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030



The future of the global A2P messaging market looks promising with opportunities in the banking, financial service, and insurance, retail and ecommerce, hyperlocal businesses, healthcare, and travel & hospitality markets. . The major drivers for this market are increasing number of mobile subscribers, rising trend of mobile marketing via messaging, and continual growth of ecommerce sector.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies A2P messaging companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

A2P Messaging Market Insights

A2P service is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its widespread usage among businesses, organizations, and service providers to deliver important information, notifications, alerts, and promotional messages to their customers.

Within this market, BFSI will remain the largest segment due to rising use of A2P messaging in this sector to enable real-time transactional notifications, improved customer engagement and support programs, prevent fraud, and expand the use of mobile banking and financial services.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to existence major customer base, rising preference for mobile commerce and digital payments, and presence of key players in the region.

Features of the Global A2P Messaging Market

Market Size Estimates: A2P messaging market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: A2P messaging market size by component, application, end use industry, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: A2P messaging market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different components, applications, end use industries, and regions for the A2P messaging market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the A2P messaging market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global A2P Messaging Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global A2P Messaging Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global A2P Messaging Market by Component

3.3.1: Platform

3.3.2: A2P Service

3.4: Global A2P Messaging Market by Application

3.4.1: Authentication Services

3.4.2: Promotional and Marketing Services

3.4.3: Customer Relationship Management Services

3.4.4: Pushed Content Services

3.4.5: Interactive Messages

3.4.6: Others

3.5: Global A2P Messaging Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

3.5.2: Retail and eCommerce

3.5.3: Hyperlocal Businesses

3.5.4: Healthcare

3.5.5: Travel and Hospitality

3.5.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global A2P Messaging Market by Region

4.2: North American A2P Messaging Market

4.2.2: North American A2P Messaging Market by End Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Hyperlocal Businesses, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, and Others

4.3: European A2P Messaging Market

4.3.1: European A2P Messaging Market by Component: Platform and A2P Service

4.3.2: European A2P Messaging Market by End Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Hyperlocal Businesses, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, and Others

4.4: APAC A2P Messaging Market

4.4.1: APAC A2P Messaging Market by Component: Platform and A2P Service

4.4.2: APAC A2P Messaging Market by End Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Hyperlocal Businesses, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, and Others

4.5: ROW A2P Messaging Market

4.5.1: ROW A2P Messaging Market by Component: Platform and A2P Service

4.5.2: ROW A2P Messaging Market by End Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and eCommerce, Hyperlocal Businesses, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global A2P Messaging Market by Component

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global A2P Messaging Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global A2P Messaging Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global A2P Messaging Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global A2P Messaging Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global A2P Messaging Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global A2P Messaging Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: AT&T

7.2: Sinch

7.3: China Mobile

7.4: Infobip

7.5: Orange

7.6: Route Mobile

7.7: Comviva



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d62gyp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.