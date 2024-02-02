PMOLED Market Report 2024 - Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PMOLED Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PMOLED market is expected to reach an estimated $5.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2024 to 2030



The future of the PMOLED market looks promising with opportunities in the displays television, smartphone, tablets & laptop, and automotive display markets. The major drivers for this market are progress in OLED technology and the introduction of novel functionalities and rising investments in electronic products using PMOLED technology.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies PMOLED companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

PMOLED Market Insights

Industrial is expected to witness largest growth over the forecast period due to its use of state-of-the-art machinery and wireless control systems

Within this market, display television will remain the largest segment due to increasing adoption of electronic gadgets such as laptops, smartphones, televisions, and MP3 players.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to population growth and rising use of technological advancements.

Features of the PMOLED Market

Market Size Estimates: PMOLED market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: PMOLED market size by type, end use industry, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: PMOLED market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different type, end use industry, application, and regions for the PMOLED market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the PMOLED market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global PMOLED Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global PMOLED Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global PMOLED Market by Type

3.3.1: Transparent

3.3.2: Flexible

3.4: Global PMOLED Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Display Television

3.4.2: Smartphone

3.4.3: Tablets & Laptop

3.4.4: Automotive Display

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global PMOLED Market by Application

3.5.1: Residential

3.5.2: Commercial

3.5.3: Industrial

3.5.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global PMOLED Market by Region

4.2: North American PMOLED Market

4.2.2: North American PMOLED Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others

4.3: European PMOLED Market

4.3.1: European PMOLED Market by End Use Industry: Display Television, Smartphone, Tablets & Laptop, Automotive Display, and Others

4.3.2: European PMOLED Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others

4.4: APAC PMOLED Market

4.4.1: APAC PMOLED Market by End Use Industry: Display Television, Smartphone, Tablets & Laptop, Automotive Display, and Others

4.4.2: APAC PMOLED Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others

4.4.4: APAC PMOLED Market by :

4.5: ROW PMOLED Market

4.5.1: ROW PMOLED Market by End Use Industry: Display Television, Smartphone, Tablets & Laptop, Automotive Display, and Others

4.5.2: ROW PMOLED Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global PMOLED Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global PMOLED Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global PMOLED Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global PMOLED Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global PMOLED Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global PMOLED Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global PMOLED Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: US Micro Products

7.2: Visionox

7.3: Sony

7.4: Panasonic

7.5: Samsung Electronics

7.6: Apple

7.7: Accelopment

7.8: RaystarOptronics

7.9: Japan Display

7.10: LG Display

