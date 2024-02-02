The Honest Talk & Fancy Face Collaborate to Help Women Put Their Best Face Forward

OTTAWA, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Talk, the innovative website which features daily content and a leading podcast for women, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Fancy Face, the prestigious Canadian cosmetic and skincare company. Together, the two female-founded companies will provide women with practical information, advice and inspiration that enhances their self-care.



“We’re delighted to be collaborating with Fancy Face to bring our readers cosmetic insights which can help them feel and look their best,” says Catherine Clark, Co-Founder of The Honest Talk.

“Women spend so much of their time caring for others that we wanted to create a space which offered them tips and tools they can use to care for themselves,” says Jennifer Stewart, Co-Founder of The Honest Talk. “We are incredibly excited that this collaboration allows us to do that with one of Canada’s fastest growing and most prestigious beauty brands.”

According to Circana, a leading advisor on consumer behaviour, beauty continues to be the fastest-growing industry in Canada, with sales revenue of $1.7 billion in the first half of 2023. Part of what has fueled this rise, according to a recently released McKinsey report, is a strong focus on wellness as consumers increasingly take a more mindful approach to their own personal care.

“Self care is a key component of Fancy Face’s mission,” says Fancy Face Founder & CEO Brittany Gray. “We offer women the tools they need to help put their best face forward in a way that makes them comfortable and authentic, whether they’re at work or their kid’s skating practice – that’s why we think this collaboration with The Honest Talk is a perfect fit.”

The collaboration will feature regular columns penned by Brittany Gray, amplified by social media videos and information which help women learn the best techniques to care for their skin, while enriching what makes them feel beautiful.

About The Honest Talk:

The Honest Talk is on a mission to become the go-to daily site for women seeking inspiration and information. Through first-person stories submitted by our readers, to curated global content focussed on issues that impact women, to a leading podcast which has interviewed some of this country’s most influential female leaders, The Honest Talk is committed to creating a powerful community of women.

About Fancy Face:

Founded by innovative beauty expert and coveted makeup artist Brittany Gray, Fancy Face has fast become Canada’s most prestigious beauty brand. Fancy Face provides upscale in-home, on-site, or in-store hair and makeup services for women who want to feel exquisitely beautiful for any occasion.

