Global 5G NTN (Non-Terrestrial Networks) Market Report 2024: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018-2023 and 2024-2030

The global 5G NTN market is expected to reach an estimated $27.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 33.2% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global 5G NTN market looks promising with opportunities in the maritime, aerospace, defense, government, and mining markets. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for data-intensive services and applications, growing adoption of 5G devices, as well as, governments and telecom firms are making significant investments in 5G infrastructure.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies 5G NTN companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

5G NTN Market Insights

Solutions will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to operators' increasing requirement to use 5G-based technology to provide better connectivity while keeping operating expenses to a minimum, as well as, an increasing number of important companies are offering test solutions to evaluate the affordability, efficiency, and dependability of systems prior to implementation.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because the industry participants are making significant investments in R&D to provide affordable high-speed communication solutions and widespread 5G adoption in the United States.

Features of the Global 5G NTN Market

Market Size Estimates: 5G NTN market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: 5G NTN market size by various segments, such as by component, end use industry, platform, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: 5G NTN market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different component, end use industry, platform, application, and regions for the 5G NTN market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the 5G NTN market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global 5G NTN Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global 5G NTN Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global 5G NTN Market by Component

3.3.1: Hardware

3.3.2: Solutions

3.3.3: Services

3.4: Global 5G NTN Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Maritime

3.4.2: Aerospace

3.4.3: Defense

3.4.4: Government

3.4.5: Mining

3.5: Global 5G NTN Market by Platform

3.5.1: UAS Platform

3.5.2: LEO Platform

3.5.3: MEO Platform

3.5.4: GEO Platform

3.6: Global 5G NTN Market by Application

3.6.1: Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

3.6.2: Ultra Reliable and Low Latency Communications (URLCC)

3.6.3: Massive Machine-Type Communications (MMTC)



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global 5G NTN Market by Region

4.2: North American 5G NTN Market

4.2.2: North American 5G NTN Market by End Use Industry: Maritime, Aerospace, Defense, Government, and Mining

4.3: European 5G NTN Market

4.3.1: European 5G NTN Market by Component: Hardware, Solutions, and Services

4.3.2: European 5G NTN Market by End Use Industry: Maritime, Aerospace, Defense, Government, and Mining

4.4: APAC 5G NTN Market

4.4.1: APAC 5G NTN Market by Component: Hardware, Solutions, and Services

4.4.2: APAC 5G NTN Market by End Use Industry: Maritime, Aerospace, Defense, Government, and Mining

4.5: ROW 5G NTN Market

4.5.1: ROW 5G NTN Market by Component: Hardware, Solutions, and Services

4.5.2: ROW 5G NTN Market by End Use Industry: Maritime, Aerospace, Defense, Government, and Mining



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G NTN Market by Component

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G NTN Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G NTN Market by Platform

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G NTN Market by Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G NTN Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global 5G NTN Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global 5G NTN Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global 5G NTN Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Qualcomm

7.2: SoftBank Group

7.3: Thales Group

7.4: Keysight Technologies

7.5: MediaTek

7.6: Rohde & Schwarz

7.7: Anritsu Corporation

7.8: EchoStar Corporation

7.9: ZTE Corporation

7.10: Spirent Communications



