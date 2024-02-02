Brooklyn Law School Announces Allen Grubman Chair in Media and Entertainment Law

New York, United States, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, xx, 2024 / -- Brooklyn Law School announced today the Allen Grubman Chair in Media and Entertainment Law, which was generously committed by legendary media and entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman ’67 and his wife Deborah. The $1.5 million gift will allow Brooklyn Law School to recruit a nationally recognized scholar in media and entertainment law and further cement its reputation as a national leader in the field.

“We could not be more grateful to Allen and Deborah Grubman,” said David D. Meyer, President, Joseph Crea Dean, and Professor of Law at Brooklyn Law School. “This landmark gift lays the foundation for an ambitious expansion of Brooklyn Law’s leadership in media and entertainment law.”

The Law School is regularly recognized as a top alma mater for producing “power lawyers” in media, sports, and entertainment law. In April 2023, Billboard magazine rated Brooklyn Law #2 in the country on its list of the “Leading Law Schools of the Top Music Lawyers.” Later that same month, The Hollywood Reporter named Brooklyn Law #9 on its annual list of the top law schools in the country for aspiring entertainment lawyers.

The endowment will formally be announced and celebrated at an event hosted by Brooklyn Law School on Feb. 9 that will include an interview with Allen Grubman conducted by pioneering television journalist, Bryant Gumbel, one of Grubman’s clients. They will discuss Grubman’s path from being a student at Brooklyn Law School to his storied career representing superstars including Bruce Springsteen, LeBron James, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Madonna, and Martha Stewart. The event will be livestreamed on the school's YouTube channel at 5:30 p.m.

Grubman, the first lawyer ever inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is a notoriously proud Brooklyn Law School alumnus who, in 1992, provided a major gift to support the construction of the Joseph Crea Reading Room in the school library, in memory of the professor who, Grubman says, made his career.

“Everybody who matters in media and entertainment, be it creative people—the performers, rock stars, actors—or the businesspeople, know that I went to Brooklyn Law School,” said Allen Grubman ’67, senior partner of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. “I brag about it because so many lawyers in the industry went to Harvard or Yale, and I make it clear that I went to Brooklyn Law School, and I'm proud of it.”

Now, looking back at his career, Grubman has some advice for Brooklyn Law School students.

“If you work hard, you're ambitious, and you're honest, you can do as well as any Harvard lawyer and better, and I’m living proof of it, and that’s a very important message,” he said.

About Brooklyn Law School

Founded in 1901, Brooklyn Law School offers a vibrant intellectual community emphasizing teaching excellence, leading-edge scholarship, and an innovative academic program designed to prepare students for public service, business, and private practice, nationwide and across the globe. It is an independent institution, unaffiliated with any university or college, and the only law school in Brooklyn. The Law School offers J.D. options that include a traditional 3-year program and an extended part-time 4-year program. Visit Brooklyn Law School at www.brooklaw.edu.

