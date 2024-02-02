H&R Block Brings Block City to the Minecraft Metaverse

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) announced the launch of a new tax-themed gaming experience in Minecraft that kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 3 with a live-streamed Minecraft Competitive League (MCL) competition at 2 p.m. EST.



H&R Block’s new Minecraft experience integrates custom versions of the original game, featuring a playable H&R Block branded character, Sir Block. Additionally, this unique MCL will include fully customized maps, models and characters, not to mention a series of avatars and skins available for download by any Minecraft player, even those not competing in MCL.

“Gaming and taxes are an unlikely pairing, which is exactly why we wanted to do this,” said Jill Cress, chief marketing and experience officer, H&R Block. “Many young adult gamers are or will soon file taxes for the first time. Block City and Sir Block are fun and relevant ways to remind them that we are here to help them tackle this challenge and get the best possible outcome at tax time.”

On Feb. 3 the company will unveil this exclusive experience with a live-streamed MCL tournament featuring professional Minecraft players, like CaptainSparklez and hannahxxrose. Eight teams of five top gamers from across the country will battle across multiple levels and compete to win a prize pool of $100,000. This H&R Block themed reboot of the iconic Minecraft Competitive League (MCL) can be viewed live by following any of the eight team captains – ItzMasayoshi, jojothamofo, Punz, SmallAnt, BadBoyHalo, BTMC and Fit – or any of their team members on their YouTube, Twitch or Kick accounts.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 10 for 12 consecutive Saturdays at 2 p.m. EST, H&R Block will host community invitational MCL events with hundreds of gamers from around the country. These individuals will compete on teams to show off their gaming skills while exploring the exclusive H&R Block Minecraft experience. Links to watch the community events will be published each week by Moonrock, the creative agency partnering with H&R Block to bring this experience to life, on the brands social channels.

For the millions of Minecraft players, including those not participating in the MCL tournament or MCL community invitational events, three collectible in-game wearables/skins will be available for download at lunarclient.com/HRBlock. The “cloak” is available today using HRBlock as a download code. Two additional skins will come available in February and March on the 15th of each month, featuring a “pet” and an “emote.”

“Building this interaction of MCL has been a fun and highly collaborative process with H&R Block as a partner.” said Krishna Singh, VP of Game Development, Moonrock. "From custom branded maps, to a special never before seen powerful character, we hope gamers can engage with H&R Block and become acquainted or re-acquainted with the brand through this new and exciting Minecraft Competitive League experience."

Gamers account for 79% of the overall population1, with players between the ages of 18-24 representing as much as 90%. By integrating H&R Block into Minecraft, H&R Block is reminding them that tax season is here, and that H&R Block is here to help. More than five million people switched to H&R Block in 2023 for its reliable tax filing products and services, all backed by the company's 100% accuracy, maximum refund guarantees, and upfront, transparent pricing.2

“We believe in creating entertainment not ads as a way to connect with audiences and make a lasting impression,” said Max Bass, emerging connections director, GALE. "This MCL experience by H&R Block is a perfect example of how brands should integrate and engage with gamers in an authentic way."

This fresh new experience was designed in partnership with H&R Block, GALE and Moonrock. Click the link to see a demonstration of the experience: https://youtu.be/YwqBb6Uxy00

Knezovic, A. (2023, December 19). Gen Alpha and Gen Z Gamers: How They Engage with Games. https://www.blog.udonis.co/mobile-marketing/mobile-games/gen-alpha-gen-z-gamers Total number of new customers using assisted or DIY tax solutions regardless of other prior tax preparer or method. See hrblock.com/guarantees for complete details.

Full list of MCL competing players:

Team Masayoshi















ItzMasayoshi Sleepy Rainhoe m0xy 5up Team JoeBart















JoeBart jojothamofo Hansumfella Flowtives Wallibear Team Punz















Punz Hbomb94 FireBreathMan CaptainSparklez sagemommy69 Team SmallAnt















SmallAnt Fruitberries Feinberg Meowmoonified InTheLittleWood Team BadBoyHalo















BadBoyHalo awesamdude Antfrost Sapnap Aicandii Team BTMC















BTMC Krtzy Mrekk JojoSolos OrionSound Team Fit















Fit pactw Sneegsnag Couriway Krinios Team Warn















WarnTV hannahxxrose EskayOW AntVenom Purpled



About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services , financial products , and small-business solutions . The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce . Through Block Advisors and Wave , the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News .

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/975341bf-c954-4c21-a0e6-99458821d41a