Key Digital® upgrades European Distribution and Support Center

MOUNT VERNON, NY, February 1, 2024 – To better support the growth of its partners across Europe with additional product stock, contacts and resources from within local time zones, Key Digital®, an award-winning developer and manufacturer of leading-edge digital video processing and AV signal distribution solutions, has announced the expansion of its Key Digital Europe affiliate’s distribution, tech support and logistics center in Norway, along with a redesign of the Key Digital Europe website.



“The upgrades to the Key Digital Europe distribution hub will provide our European distributors and customers with rapid response product support and faster delivery of Key Digital hardware,” says Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital founder and president. “Our European footprint has grown to include distributors in Italy, Poland, Finland, Sweden, Malta, Slovakia, and Luxembourg, as well as in Norway where our Key Digital Europe affiliate company is located. The resources available through the facility updates, along with a fresh, modern redesign of the Key Digital Europe website, will provide a foundation for expanded growth throughout Europe as we seek to add additional regional distributors.”



Key Digital will be at ISE 2024 in Barcelona to meet with its European customers, and distributors, and to build new relationships. Key Digital staff on hand in Barcelona will demonstrate how AV integrators can solve common problems and cost-effectively build sophisticated AV systems that are easy to deploy and operate using solutions from its comprehensive line of unified communications and collaboration, AV over IP, digital video processing and switching, connectivity, and control products.



Key Digital Europe will be offering a 10% discount for purchases made through February to any customers (current or new) who get their ISE badge scanned at ISE 2024 booth 2P500. Free exhibits passes to ISE 2024 are available from a link on the Key Digital Europe website’s home page.



For more information:

Key Digital Europe: https://www.keydigitaleurope.com/

Email: sales@keydigitaleurope.com

Tel + 47 90 25 01 00