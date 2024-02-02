BW Offshore: Prospectus approved for listing of bond issue

Prospectus approved for listing of bond issue

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 22 November 2023 regarding the issuance of NOK 1,000 million senior unsecured bonds with maturity on 29 November 2028 (the “Bonds”). The Bonds are issued with ISIN NO0013077560.



The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on 26 January 2024 approved the prospectus (the “Prospectus”) prepared by BW Offshore Limited in connection with the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange of the Bonds. The admission to listing of the Bonds is expected to take place on or about 05 February 2024.

The Prospectus and Final Terms is available on the company's website:

https://www.bwoffshore.com/ir/shares-bonds--dividends/

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 5 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,400 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.



