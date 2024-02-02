Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) Battery Market to Cross USD 3.00 Billion by 2030 due to Energy Storage Applications and Regulatory Support | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) Battery Market , as indicated in the SNS Insider report, reached a valuation of USD 2.35 billion in 2022. Projections suggest it is poised to expand to USD 3.00 billion by 2030, demonstrating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries have emerged as a crucial energy storage solution, showcasing significant advancements in electrochemical technology. These batteries utilize a hydrogen-absorbing alloy in the negative electrode, contributing to their high energy density and enhanced performance. NiMH batteries have gained prominence in various applications due to their eco-friendly composition, longer lifespan, and improved energy efficiency compared to traditional battery technologies.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3876

Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.35 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 3 billion CAGR CAGR of 3.1% by 2023-2030 Market Opportunity NiMH batteries are increasingly being used in HEVs. Market Drivers Emergency power backup solutions are becoming more popular in sectors with high stakes. Major Market Players FDK Corporation (Japan), Energizer Holdings, Inc. (US), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Duracell (US), BYD Company Limited (China), Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd. (Japan), VARTAAG (Germany), GP Batteries International Limited (China) and other key players.

Market Analysis

The nickel metal hydride (NiMH) battery market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors. The growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) is a primary driver, as NiMH batteries serve as a reliable and cost-effective energy storage solution for these automotive applications. Additionally, the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources and the expanding consumer electronics market contribute to the upward trajectory of the market. The versatility of NiMH batteries, coupled with their recyclability, positions them as a sustainable choice in various industries, fostering market growth. Ongoing research and development efforts have led to improvements in NiMH battery technology, resulting in enhanced energy density, longer cycle life, and better overall performance. These advancements make NiMH batteries more attractive for various applications.

Key Takeaway from Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) Battery Market Study

Within the nickel metal hydride (NiMH) battery market, the electrode segment and the automotive segment stand out as dominant players. The electrode segment's prominence is attributed to continuous advancements in electrode materials, optimizing battery performance and energy storage capabilities.

The automotive segment's dominance is fueled by the rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, where NiMH batteries play a pivotal role in providing reliable and efficient power solutions. This dual dominance showcases the widespread applicability and significance of NiMH batteries across diverse industries.

Buy This Exclusive Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3876

Recent Developments

A Swedish startup has emerged as a trailblazer in the field of renewable energy storage. The company, known as Luminous, has introduced an innovative approach by offering reusable nickel metal hydride (NiMH) batteries designed explicitly for storing energy generated from renewable sources.

Luminous has joined forces with GP Energy Tech to deliver safer and maintenance-free batteries to homes across India. This collaboration aims to address the growing need for reliable energy storage solutions, particularly in residential settings.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The nickel metal hydride (NiMH) battery market is currently experiencing dynamic shifts driven by a combination of diverse factors that influence its trajectory. Among the key drivers propelling the growth of the NiMH battery market is the increasing demand for energy storage solutions in various applications, ranging from portable electronics to electric vehicles. As the world transitions towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, NiMH batteries have emerged as a viable option due to their relatively low environmental impact compared to traditional batteries. Additionally, the growing awareness of the environmental consequences of lithium-ion batteries has led to a renewed interest in NiMH batteries, as they are considered more environmentally friendly and easier to recycle.

However, the nickel metal hydride (NiMH) battery market is not without its set of challenges and restraints. One significant restraint is the relatively lower energy density of NiMH batteries compared to lithium-ion counterparts. This limitation affects their application in high-performance devices, such as electric vehicles, where energy density is a critical factor. Moreover, the ongoing advancements in lithium-ion battery technology pose a threat to the NiMH market, as the former continues to dominate the energy storage landscape. The cost factor also plays a role in restraining the widespread adoption of NiMH batteries, as lithium-ion alternatives become more cost-competitive.

Key Regional Developments

The regional dynamics of the nickel metal hydride (NiMH) battery market highlight diverse trends across different geographical areas. North America and Europe witness substantial growth driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and stringent environmental regulations. In Asia-Pacific, particularly in countries like China and Japan, a booming automotive industry and government initiatives for clean energy solutions contribute significantly to market expansion. Latin America and the Middle East also show potential for growth, with a focus on sustainable energy solutions driving NiMH battery demand in these regions.

Impact of Recession

The ongoing recession has introduced challenges to the nickel metal hydride (NiMH) battery market, affecting both production and demand. Supply chain disruptions, fluctuating raw material prices, and reduced consumer spending have impacted the overall industry. However, the market's resilience stems from the critical role NiMH batteries play in cost-effective energy storage solutions, making them a viable option for industries seeking efficiency amid economic uncertainties. The recession has prompted a reevaluation of energy choices, where NiMH batteries, with their balance of performance and affordability, may prove to be a stable choice amidst market turbulence.