Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Projected to Grow at 5% CAGR, Reaching US$ 3,909.9 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The orthopedic prosthetics market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 3,721.6 million in 2024. The industry is projected to be worth US$ 3,909.9 million by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5% between 2024 and 2034. The escalating global prevalence of obesity, attributed to factors like excessive consumption of junk food and sedentary lifestyles, stands as a pivotal driver for the burgeoning orthopedic prosthetics market.



The adverse effects of obesity, particularly on the knees, contribute to difficulties in mobility, exacerbating the demand for orthopedic prosthetics to address challenges in walking, sitting, and running. Concurrently, a heightened focus on enhancing healthcare facilities and infrastructure amplifies market growth. Collaborations between public and private entities, marked by increased funding and the application of advanced technology, create lucrative opportunities within the market.

However, impediments to market growth persist, including the high costs associated with research and development, limited infrastructural facilities, and a lack of awareness in economically disadvantaged regions. Challenges arise from an unfavourable reimbursement scenario, limited technology penetration in developing economies, elevated costs of prosthetics, and inadequate infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries.

Overcoming these obstacles necessitates strategic approaches to bridge gaps in awareness, affordability, and technological access. Despite challenges, the market trajectory remains optimistic, driven by a collective commitment to innovation, research collaboration, and a growing understanding of the healthcare needs associated with obesity and mobility impairments globally.

Key Takeaways from the Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Study

Based on technology, the electric powered segment is expected to hold a market share of 48.1% in 2024.

in 2024. China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 7.7% by 2034.

by 2034. The United Kingdom experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2034.

by 2034. Based on product, lower extremity prosthetics is anticipated to hold a market share of 63.6% in 2024.

“The escalating global prevalence of obesity, fueled by factors like unhealthy dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles, serves as a significant driver for the orthopedic prosthetics market,” comments Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape From the Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

The competitive landscape of the orthopedic prosthetics market is marked by intense innovation and strategic collaborations among key players. Companies strive to enhance prosthetics designs, ensuring superior comfort and mobility for users.

Technological advancements, personalized solutions, and a global market presence characterize the competitive dynamics as industry leaders vie for market share by addressing the evolving needs of a diverse patient population.

Some of The Recent Developments Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Are:

In January 2020, Essentium, Inc. and Vorum entered a collaborative venture, merging Essentium's High-Speed Extrusion (HSE) 3D printing technology with Vorum's SurePath methodology and CAD/CAM solutions.

In June 2020, REJOINT introduced a groundbreaking approach, integrating artificial intelligence with GE Additive Arcam's Electron Beam Melting (EBM) technology.

Top 11 Key Companies Profiled in the Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

Exatech Inc. Howard Orthopaedics Inc. Hanger Inc. Wishbone Medical Pega Medical OrthoPediatrics Arthrex Touch Bionics Inc. Advanced Arm Dynamics Medtronic Spinal Integra Lifesciences





Key Segments of Orthopedic Prosthetics Industry Survey

By Product:

Upper Extremity Prosthetics Hand Prosthetics Elbow Prosthetics Shoulder Prosthetics

Lower Extremity Prosthetics Foot & Ankle Prosthetics Knee Prosthetics Hip Prosthetics

Liners

Sockets

Modular Components



By Technology:

Conventional

Electric Powered

Hybrid Orthopaedic Prosthetics



By End-user:

Hospitals

Prosthetics Clinics

Rehabilitation Center

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



