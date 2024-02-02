Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Set to Soar Past USD 2.92 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Carboxymethyl Cellulose market size is expected to reach USD 2.92 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing aesthetic consciousness, increasing prevalence of obesity and overweight population, advancements in technology and treatment options, rising disposable incomes, expanding beauty and wellness industry, growing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, the influence of social media and celebrity culture, improving safety and efficacy of Carboxymethyl Cellulose, rising focus on personal appearance and self-confidence, increasing awareness about the benefits of body contouring procedures is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Carboxymethyl Cellulose market, growing demand for non-surgical body contouring treatments, rise in combination therapies for enhanced results, increasing popularity of non-invasive fat reduction techniques, development of portable and home-use Carboxymethyl Cellulose, advancements in radiofrequency and ultrasound technologies, the emergence of cryolipolysis as a popular treatment modality, expanding market for Carboxymethyl Cellulose in emerging economies, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in body contouring technology, focus on personalized treatment plans and customization options, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 176

Figures -79

Carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC) is a cellulose derivative that is made by reacting cellulose with monochloroacetic acid. It is a white, odorless, and tasteless powder that is soluble in water. CMC is a versatile ingredient used in various applications, including food and beverage, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/carboxymethyl-cellulose-market

Prominent Players in Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market

Ashland Global Holding Inc.

CP Kelco

DKS Co. Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Jining Fortune Biotech Co., Ltd.

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.

SINOCMC CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

USK KIMYA CORP.

Amtex Chemicals, LLC.

Chongqing Lihong Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation.

Lamberti S.p.A.

MIKEM

Mikro Technik GmbH

Quimica Amtex S.A De C.V.

Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS.

Xuzhou Liyuan Cellulose Technology Co. Ltd.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



2.09 Billion 2030 Value Projection



2.92 Billion CAGR 4.3% Segments Covered















Purity Level Technical Grade, and Industrial Grade



Application Food & Beverages, Oil & refining, Pharmaceutical, Paint & Textile, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paper Coating & Household Care, and Others











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

High Viscosity CMC Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

High Viscosity CMC dominates the global online market as they are often used in applications requiring thickening, gelling, and stabilizing properties. This type of CMC is commonly used in the food and beverage industry for applications like dairy products, dressings, and sauces. The dominance of high-viscosity CMC may continue in the food sector due to its ability to provide the desired texture and stability in various food products.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/carboxymethyl-cellulose-market

Food and Beverage are the Leading Application Segment

The food and beverage industry has consistently been a significant driver of CMC sales. CMC is a food additive and stabilizer in various products, including dairy products, dressings, sauces, and baked goods. It enhances texture, viscosity, and shelf life while serving as a fat replacer in low-calorie and reduced-fat foods. As consumer preferences for processed and convenience foods continue, the demand for CMC in food applications remains strong.

North America is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a strong culture of beauty and aesthetics, and there is a significant demand for procedures that enhance physical appearance. The influence of media, celebrity culture, and the emphasis on personal appearance contributes to the popularity of body contouring treatments in the region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Carboxymethyl Cellulose market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Carboxymethyl Cellulose.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/carboxymethyl-cellulose-market

Key Developments in Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market

Lamberti S.p.A., an Italian specialty chemical company, announced the launch of a new line of eco-friendly CMC products. The range, named Lamco™ Green, emphasized sustainability by utilizing raw materials from renewable sources and employing eco-friendly manufacturing processes.

Key Questions Answered in Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market

Global Ionic Liquids Market

Global Colloidal Silica Market

Global Industrial Computed Tomography Market

Global Fluorosilicic Acid Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com