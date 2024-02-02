Let’s Play Some Football! CheapOair Unveils New Gridiron Game for Mobile App Customers

New York, New York, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by GWI, 79% of US residents watch or follow football. Americans love the game, and the people at leading online travel agency CheapOair are no exception. That’s why CheapOair is launching CheapOair Kick Off, a limited time only football themed game within the CheapOair mobile app. By playing the game, CheapOair customers can win up to 500 points per day until February 11th for the brand’s ClubMiles loyalty program.

The ClubMiles loyalty rewards program is owned by Fareportal, the New York-based travel technology company behind online travel agencies CheapOair, OneTravel, and CheapOair Canada. The program allows customers to accrue loyalty points across all three of the company’s OTA brands. Loyalty members can redeem points to offset the overall cost of their travel. The introduction of gamification to the CheapOair mobile app provides engaging content for consumers to enjoy, as well as the opportunity to accrue valuable loyalty award points.

Nipun Joshi, Senior Director of Digital & Loyalty for Fareportal comments, “The football themed game is the first in what will be an ongoing series of fun and engaging games shared via our mobile app. Our customers rely on the app to get easy access to travel planning and booking, as well as post booking support. The games will provide entertainment with the added benefit of a new way to gather additional loyalty rewards points.”

Customers who book their flights, accommodations, rental cars, or experiences on CheapOair via the mobile app are also rewarded with double points for each transaction.

Glenn Cusano, Fareportal President & Chief Financial Officer notes, “CheapOair Kick Off is fun and easy to play. Users are shown a goal post and swipe up to attempt to kick a field goal. Our team is excited to launch the game and is looking forward to releasing new games that are currently in our development pipeline.”

To view the app and play the game click here.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or by live chat. Part of Fareportal’s family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or by live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

Attachment