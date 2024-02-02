3D Printing Elastomers Market to Touch USD 2.60 Billion by 2030 Driven by Advancements in 3D Printing Technology and Expanding Applications | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report predicts that the 3D Printing Elastomers Market will reach a value of USD 343.89 million in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 2.60 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Report Scope

3D printing elastomers, also known as flexible or rubber-like materials, have emerged as a pivotal segment in the additive manufacturing industry. These materials possess unique properties that enable them to be printed in various shapes, sizes, and complexities, making them an integral component in the realm of rapid prototyping, product development, and manufacturing. Elastomers are typically used to create parts that require shock absorption, vibration dampening, and a soft touch, making them ideal for applications such as gaskets, seals, footwear, medical devices, and more.

Market Analysis

The 3D printing elastomers market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors. The versatility of 3D printing elastomers has led to their adoption across a wide range of industries. From automotive and aerospace to healthcare and consumer goods, these materials cater to a broad spectrum of applications, fueling market growth. Ongoing advancements in 3D printing technology, such as the development of high-resolution printers and innovative elastomeric formulations, are expanding the capabilities of elastomeric 3D printing. 3D printing elastomers offer unparalleled opportunities for customization and rapid prototyping, reducing time-to-market for new products and minimizing waste. This cost-effective approach is attracting businesses across industries. The growing emphasis on sustainability is driving the adoption of 3D printing elastomers, as they enable on-demand production, reducing the need for large inventories and excess manufacturing.

3D Printing Elastomers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 343.89 million Market Size by 2030 USD 2.60 billion CAGR CAGR of 28.8% by 2023-2030 Market Opportunity growing popularity of 3D printing technology in home printing Market Drivers advancement of technology in construction industry Major Market Players Materialise NV, Carbon Inc, Formlabs, BASF SE, 3D Systems Inc, Stratasys Ltd, Proto Labs Inc, HP Development Company L.P., Henkel, EOS, Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema SA, Voxeljet AG, Sinterit, The Lubrizol Corporation, ExOne, Zortrax, LANXESS, Impossible Objects, EnvisionTEC and other key players.

Impact of Recession

The impact of an ongoing recession on the 3D printing elastomers market is likely to be mixed. On one hand, recessions often lead to reduced consumer spending and a slowdown in various industries, which can decrease demand for 3D printing elastomers in some applications, especially those related to consumer products and automotive manufacturing. Companies may cut back on research and development, affecting material innovation. Conversely, recessions can also drive innovation as companies seek cost-effective solutions. 3D printing, including the use of elastomers, may become an attractive option for companies looking to streamline their production processes, reduce inventory costs, and respond more nimbly to market fluctuations.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has introduced geopolitical instability with potential repercussions for various industries, including the 3D printing elastomers market. While it is challenging to predict the exact impact, several factors may come into play. On the negative side, increased global tensions and potential disruptions to supply chains, including the availability of raw materials, could lead to increased costs and uncertainty for 3D printing elastomer manufacturers. Sanctions and export restrictions could further complicate the situation. Conversely, the war may prompt a renewed focus on domestic manufacturing and supply chain diversification in affected regions, potentially leading to a demand for locally produced 3D printing elastomers. As geopolitical dynamics shift, there may be opportunities for businesses in other regions to fill any supply gaps and expand their market presence.

Key Regional Development

North America has emerged as a prominent player in the global 3D printing elastomers market. The region boasts a strong presence of key industry players, robust R&D activities, and a well-established infrastructure. The demand for 3D printing elastomers in North America is primarily driven by the automotive and aerospace sectors. Europe follows closely behind North America in the market. The region has a rich history of manufacturing and engineering, and it has rapidly adopted 3D printing technologies. The Asia-Pacific region is a hotbed for market growth. This is attributed to the thriving industrial and manufacturing sectors, particularly in countries like China and Japan.

Key Takeaway from 3D Printing Elastomers Market Study

The consumer electronics segment's dominance in the market is attributed to its need for customization, material versatility, rapid prototyping, and cost-efficiency. 3D printing elastomers offer the flexibility to create unique, tailor-made parts, enabling manufacturers to meet the specific demands of their customers.

On the other hand, the powder segment's dominance is driven by its high-resolution printing, material variety, excellent mechanical properties, and reduced waste. These two segments represent pivotal drivers in the continuous expansion of the market, catering to diverse industries and applications.

Recent Developments Related to 3D Printing Elastomers Market

Lynxter, the 3D printing technology company, has announced its successful expansion with a remarkable €4 million Series A funding round. This strategic infusion of capital is set to propel Lynxter's innovative endeavors to new heights, fostering breakthroughs in the 3D printing arena.Liqcreate has introduced its latest creation: the Elastomer-X 3D printing resin. This cutting-edge resin, known for its remarkable elasticity and ultra-soft texture, promises to revolutionize the way 3D printed objects are fabricated.

