GDPR Online Training Course: Compliance, Current Hot Topics and Focus on DSARs

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance is a minefield of risks and pitfalls that can be very time consuming and costly for your business. The expert speaker will take you through the core concepts and principles, aswell as the more complex areas of rights, data breaches and extra-territorial transfer. With a special focus on the intricacies of how to deal with DSARs, including charges, what needs to be disclosed, and how to deal with post-disclosure problems if they arise. This Masterclass will bring you right up to date with all the latest topics.
Benefits of attending
- Gain a solid overview of the principles and rationale of GDPR
- Understand the impact of data breaches and non-compliance
- Learn how to achieve compliance within your business
- Consider the intricacies of ICO guidance on DSARs
- Identify and avoid the pitfalls in dealing with DSARs
- Master how to deal with post-disclosure issues
- Get up-to-date with the latest GDPR hot topics
Certification
- CPD: 3 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend
- In-house lawyers
- Private practice lawyers
- Compliance officers
- Board members
- Anyone who uses or possesses personal data
Key Topics Covered:
GDPR Overview, General Compliance and Hot Topics for 2022
- GDPR and 2022
- GDPR rationale
- Core concepts
- GDPR 1: Widening
- GDPR 2: Principles and bases
- GDPR 3: Rights
- GDPR 4: Data breaches
- GDPR 5: Other rules
- GDPR 6: Extra-territorial transfer
- Impact of non-compliance
- Achieving compliance and BaU
- Questions
Special Focus on Data Subject Access Rights
- The basics: Article 15, Recitals 63-64
- ICO guidance
- Who is responsible to comply?
- Dealing with DSARs in 9 steps:
- Is it a DSAR?
- Who is making the DSAR?
- Check those time limits!
- Is the DSAR sufficiently clear?
- Can you charge for this work?
- Identify what needs to be disclosed
- Communicate the information
- Deal with post-disclosure issues
- Dealing with post-disclosure problems
- Key main issues
- ICO and DSARs
- Questions
