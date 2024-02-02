Online Building Self-Belief & Resilience Training Course for HR Professionals, Leaders and Managers

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Self-Belief & Resilience Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How do we stay motivated and resilient in these challenging times? In recent months you may have found yourselves going through some of the stages of the change curve, experiencing shock, denial, feeling adrenalized, feeling depressed, and confused, maybe moving towards acceptance and wanting to return to the 'new normal'. What has been the impact on your wellbeing and how do you sustain your self-belief, sense of purpose, and resilience.

Research has found it's rarely the actual work, which causes long-term difficulties for staff - it's more to do with how the team functions, and how valued and empowered people feel. In this workshop we focus on what individuals can do to build and maintain their resilience. We will look at patterns, default behaviour, emotional reactions, and expectations, and offer practical do-able tools and techniques that will help you build resilience for yourself and others in your team.

Benefits of attending

Gain increased confidence in your own capacity for resilience

Examine tools to think differently about self and others and build confidence

Learn quick and easy techniques to manage emotions on the spot and bounce back more successfully in the future

Who Should Attend:

This interactive course will be suitable for all HR professionals as well as leaders and managers.

Agenda:

The nature of stress, pressure and resilience

Analysis of your own default behaviours, beliefs and how to change them

Learn how to separate fact from emotion and choose an effective behaviour response

Your world view: building positive self-belief

Introduction to the Wise Mind model

Practical Strategies for coping with stressful situations

Speakers:



Nicole Eisele

Director

Eisele Consulting



Nicole Eisele, Director of Eisele Consulting, holds qualifications in psychology, mediation, coaching and law and currently teaches the psychology of conflict, restorative Justice and negotiation on a Master's programme at the University of Westminster in addition to running her own mediation, coaching and training consultancy. Nicole believes in the power of working with teams and individuals as they increase awareness and understanding of the organisational systems they work in. Nicole is passionate about the results that can be achieved through good quality conversations,



