Global Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market: To Reach $7.90 Bn by 2028, Propelled by Technological Innovations and Growing End-User Demand

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market (2023-2028) by Charger Type, Charger Power Rating, Charging Level, Charging Connector, Propulsion Type, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electric Vehicle (EV) landscape is witnessing a significant shift with the integration of innovative charging solutions, and a new comprehensive study on the Global Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market sheds light on critical industry trends, market dynamics, and growth opportunities from 2023 to 2028. This in-depth analysis focuses on various segments including Charger Type, Charger Power Rating, Charging Level, Charging Connector, Propulsion Type, End-Users, and comprehensive geographic insights.

Advancements Propel Market Growth

The integration of smart technology and higher power ratings in AC chargers and the emergence of ultra-fast DC charging solutions illustrate the progress within the onboard charger market. Advanced features like bidirectional charging are paving the way for V2G applications, indicating a future where EVs actively contribute to grid management.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Landscape

Market players are navigating through a complex landscape of consumer behavior, technological advancements, economic shifts, and regulatory requirements. The report identifies drivers, restraints, and opportunities that stakeholders must analyze to maintain competition. Key developments such as BorgWarner's strategic acquisition point to a concerted effort to optimize electric vehicle propulsion technologies.

Segmentation Deep Dive

The market is dissected into nuanced segments, offering a granular view of the diverse types of on-board chargers and their adoption across different propulsion types and end-users. Identifying high-growth regions, the study highlights significant expansions within Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas.

Comprehensive Competitive Analysis

Equipped with a Competitive Quadrant and SWOT analysis, the report dissects the industry positioning of key market players. These analytical tools aid in mapping the strategic outlook of companies and their market performance, providing a lens through which industry participants can envision their growth trajectory.

Ansoff Analysis

A detailed Ansoff Matrix analysis helps distill strategies for market expansion, reflecting on product development, market penetration, and diversification. This strategic framework assists companies in understanding the risks and rewards associated with each approach.

Implications of COVID-19 and Economic Trends

An essential aspect of the study is the assessment of the pandemic's impact and the potential implications of the economic slowdown. The report navigates through these challenges, presenting actionable insights for stakeholders.

Regulatory Scenario and Recommendations

Understanding the regulatory framework is vital for industry compliance and informed decision-making. The report delves into major regulatory bodies and the implications of their rules across different geographies.

Historical and projected market size

Key market dynamics and industry trends

Geographic and segment analysis

Strategic recommendations for market participants

The findings cater to those looking to solidify their market presence and foresee the evolving landscape of electric vehicle on-board chargers. The report equips industry players with the insights needed to make strategic moves and navigate the ever-changing market conditions.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4qd06h



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 219 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Bel Power solution

Bosch

BRUSA Elektronik AG

Current Ways Inc.

Delphi Technologies

Delta Electronics

Eaton Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Innoelectric GmbH

Lear Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Signet Systems, Inc.

Stercom Power Solutions GmbH

Toyota Industries Corporation

Xepics Italia SRL

Key Topics Covered:

Report Description 1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition 1.3 Currency 1.4 Years Considered 1.5 Language 1.6 Key Stakeholders Research Methodology 2.1 Research Process 2.2 Data Collection and Validation 2.2.1 Secondary Research 2.2.2 Primary Research 2.2.3 Models 2.3 Market Size Estimation 2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach 2.3.2 Top-Down Approach 2.4 Assumptions of the Study 2.5 Limitations of the Study Executive Summary 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Market Size, Segmentations, and Outlook Market Dynamics 4.1 Drivers 4.1.1 Surging Sales of Electric Vehicles 4.1.2 Increasing Efforts by Government to promote Electric Vehicles 4.1.3 Growing Demand for EV Charging Solutions 4.2 Restraints 4.2.1 Increased Installation of DC Fast Chargers 4.3 Opportunities 4.3.1 Advancements in Charging Technology 4.3.2 Expansion of Charging Station 4.4 Challenges 4.4.1 Lack of Standardization of EV Charging Market Analysis 5.1 Regulatory Scenario 5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5.3 PESTEL Analysis 5.4 SWOT Analysis 5.5 Impact of Covid-19 5.6 Ansoff Matrix Analysis Global Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market, By Charger Type 6.1 Introduction 6.2 AC On-Board Charger 6.3 DC On-Board Charger Global Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market, By Charger Power Rating 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Low Power (Up to 3.6 kW) 7.3 Medium Power (Up to 3.7 kW - 22 kW) 7.4 High Power (Above 22 kW) Global Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market, By Charging Level 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Level 1 Chapter (120V AC) 8.3 Level 1 Chapter (240V AC) 8.4 DC Fast Charger (Level 3 Charger) Global Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market, By Charging Connector 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Type 1 (J1772) 9.3 Type 2 (Mennekes) 9.4 CCS (Combined Charging System) 9.5 CHAdeMO 9.6 Tesla Supercharger Global Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market, By Propulsion Type 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) 10.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) Global Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market, By End User 11.1 Introduction 11.2 Residential 11.3 Commercial (Fleet Operators, Charging Stations, etc.) Americas' Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market 12.1 Introduction 12.2 Argentina 12.3 Brazil 12.4 Canada 12.5 Chile 12.6 Colombia 12.7 Mexico 12.8 Peru 12.9 United States 12.10 Rest of Americas Europe's Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Austria 13.3 Belgium 13.4 Denmark 13.5 Finland 13.6 France 13.7 Germany 13.8 Italy 13.9 Ireland 13.10 Luxembourg 13.11 Netherlands 13.12 Norway 13.13 Poland 13.14 Russia 13.15 Spain 13.16 Sweden 13.17 Switzerland 13.18 United Kingdom 13.19 Rest of Europe Middle East and Africa's Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Egypt 14.3 Israel 14.4 Nigeria 14.5 Qatar 14.6 Saudi Arabia 14.7 South Africa 14.8 United Arab Emirates 14.9 Rest of MEA APAC's Electric Vehicle On Board Charger Market 15.1 Introduction 15.2 Australia 15.3 Bangladesh 15.4 China 15.5 India 15.6 Indonesia 15.7 Japan 15.8 Malaysia 15.9 Philippines 15.10 Singapore 15.11 South Korea 15.12 Sri Lanka 15.13 Thailand 15.14 Taiwan 15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific Competitive Landscape 16.1 Competitive Quadrant 16.2 Market Share Analysis 16.3 Strategic Initiatives 16.3.1 M&A and Investments 16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations 16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4qd06h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment