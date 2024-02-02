Global Automotive Gauges Market Poised for Growth: In-Depth Analysis and Forecast (2023-2028)

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Gauges Market (2023-2028) by Type of Gauge, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive study on the Global Automotive Gauges Market predicts strong growth by 2028, fortified by advancements in vehicle technology and surging demand in the Asia-Pacific region.



The latest industry research, revolving around the ever-evolving domain of automotive gauges, showcases significant market trends and opportunities anticipated between 2023 to 2028. The Global Automotive Gauges Market, currently valued at USD 7.09 billion in 2023, is poised to escalate to USD 9.71 billion by 2028, boasting a CAGR of 6.50%.



Driving Forces Behind the Automotive Gauges Market Advancement

Automotive gauges are key components that provide dynamic feedback to drivers, such as vehicle speed, engine revolutions per minute (RPM), temperature measures, and various pressure readings. As the automotive industry witnesses an upturn in electric and autonomous vehicles, there is a burgeoning requirement for advanced gauges that cater to the specific needs of battery monitoring, driver assistance, and other connected vehicle features.

These elements are enhancing safety, fuel efficiency, and are enabling the early detection of potential vehicular issues—attributes that are acting as strong growth catalysts for this market's trajectory. Meanwhile, regulatory mandates across several nations are necessitating the installation of specific gauges in passenger vehicles, contributing to sales in this segment.

Emerging Trends and Challenges



While the market confronts several restraining factors, such as the increased costs associated with advanced gauge technologies and competition from alternative solutions like head-up displays, the overall ecosystem presents buoyant prospects. Asia-Pacific stands as the torchbearer for market demand, largely owing to the burgeoning automotive sector and growing consumer affluence.

The market research diverges into segregations based on the Type of Gauge, Vehicle Type, and Sales Channel, providing a granular view of the ecosystem. Among emerging product categories, Battery Voltage Gauges are anticipated to experience the steepest growth rate, while the OEM segment continues to dominate sales channels due to the pre-installation in passenger vehicles.

Geographic Highlights

The Asia-Pacific region garners a significant portion of the market share, underscoring the swift economic developments, increased vehicle ownership, and consumer demands for advanced vehicle features.

Competitive Landscape and Ansoff Analysis

The competitive quadrant offers an assessment of the market landscape, positioning key industry players based on their market performance and strategic outlook. Essential to the in-depth analysis is the Ansoff matrix, presented to understand the strategic direction companies may adopt for heightened market presence.

The cutting-edge study takes into account the impact of COVID-19, offering players a multi-faceted view of the challenges and potential avenues for resilience in the face of the pandemic's economic repercussions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 207 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value ($) in 2023 $7.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value ($) by 2028 $9.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

