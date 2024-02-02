Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Projected to Hit USD 10.7 billion at a 7.5% CAGR by 2031 - Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global pharmacy automation systems market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for pharmacy automation systems is estimated to reach US$ 10.7 billion by the end of 2031.

The incorporation of data analytics in pharmacy automation systems is emerging as a game-changer. Advanced analytics tools enable pharmacies to derive actionable insights from data generated during the medication management process, fostering informed decision-making, inventory optimization, and enhanced patient outcomes.

Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

BD Rowa

Omnicell Inc.

ScriptPro

KirbyLester (Capsa Healthcare)

Swisslog Healthcare (KUKA)

ARxIUM

Parata Systems LLC

McKesson Corporation

The demand for eco-friendly and sustainable pharmacy automation solutions is on the rise. Pharmacies are increasingly inclined towards systems that reduce waste, energy consumption, and environmental impact, aligning with broader industry trends towards sustainability and corporate responsibility.

The role of automation in managing clinical trials and research pharmacy processes is gaining attention. Automation systems are proving instrumental in ensuring the precise preparation and dispensing of investigational drugs, contributing to the efficiency and compliance of pharmaceutical research.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Medication dispensing systems lead the pharmacy automation systems market, ensuring efficient and accurate medication dispensing in diverse healthcare settings.

Inpatient pharmacies lead the pharmacy automation systems market, prioritizing automated solutions for efficient medication dispensing and patient care within healthcare facilities.

North America leads the pharmacy automation systems market with advanced healthcare infrastructure, regulatory support, and a strong emphasis on technology adoption.

Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing awareness of medication errors propels the adoption of pharmacy automation systems, emphasizing patient safety and reducing human errors in medication dispensing.

Ongoing innovations, including robotics and artificial intelligence, drive the evolution of pharmacy automation systems, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and the overall medication management process.

Growing emphasis on modernizing healthcare infrastructure globally fuels the demand for automated pharmacy solutions, streamlining workflows and improving patient care.

The integration of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology enables real-time tracking of medications, reducing inventory errors, and enhancing traceability in the pharmacy automation process.

The rise of telepharmacy services, especially in remote or underserved areas, fosters the adoption of pharmacy automation systems, ensuring timely and accurate medication dispensing through virtual platforms.

Global Pharmacy Automation Systems Market: Regional Profile

As a technological hub in healthcare, North America leads the pharmacy automation systems market. The region's well-established healthcare infrastructure and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies drive market expansion.

Pharmacy Automation Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The pharmacy automation systems market is fiercely competitive, driven by rapid technological advancements and the increasing demand for streamlined healthcare operations. Key players, including BD Rowa, Omnicell, and ScriptPro, engage in continuous innovation to offer comprehensive solutions for medication dispensing, inventory management, and workflow optimization.

Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are prevalent strategies to strengthen market presence. With a focus on improving patient safety, reducing errors, and enhancing operational efficiency, the competitive landscape in the pharmacy automation systems market is marked by a dynamic pursuit of cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern healthcare settings.

Product Portfolio

Pharmacy Automation Systems Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Medication Dispensing Systems

Packaging and Labelling Systems

Table-top Counters

Storage and Retrieval Systems

Others (Medication Compounding Systems, etc.)

By End User

Retail Pharmacies

Inpatient Pharmacies

Outpatient Pharmacies

Others (PBMOs, Mail Order Pharmacies, etc.)

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

