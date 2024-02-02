Unveiling Business Mavericks on Trending Today: Fox Business Spotlights Vivid Seats, Hawaii Fluid Art, Re-Fabbed by Brooke Riley, Protein Poppers, and Aditude in an Epic Showcase of Innovation

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating outstanding achievements in various industries, Trending Today, an award-winning series aired on Fox Business on Saturday, January 27th, at 5:30 p.m. EST. The full episode, available via YouTube or Trending Today , featured groundbreaking businesses and their transformative impact on their respective sectors: Vivid Seats , Hawaii Fluid Art , Re-Fabbed with Brooke Riley , Protein Poppers , and Aditude .



Vivid Seats: Revolutionizing the Ticketing Industry

Follow Vivid Seats on their remarkable journey to redefine the ticketing industry, one transaction at a time. A pioneer in cutting-edge solutions and a customer-centric marketing approach, Vivid Seats sets new standards for excellence in the ticketing experience, giving buyers and sellers even more incentive to partake in their favorite sporting events, concerts, art exhibitions, and more! The show will highlight Vivid Seats' innovative points system, offering fans a rewarding experience, including a buy 10 get the 11th free deal.

Hawaii Fluid Art: A Celebration of Creativity and Innovation

Join us in celebrating creativity and innovation at Hawaii Fluid Art, where vibrant space is dedicated to delivering a unique and immersive art creation experience. Through avant-garde painting techniques and a commitment to fostering creativity and community, Hawaii Fluid Art invites individuals of all ages to partake in the gratifying journey of self-expression through paint.

Re-Fabbed with Brooke Riley: Navigating the Entrepreneurial Landscape

Embark on an exploration of entrepreneurship with Trending Today and Brooke Riley, the visionary behind Re-Fabbed. Delve into the transformative journey of determination, expert guidance, and steadfast faith that has shaped her life. Brooke's journey exemplifies the power of passion, entrepreneurship, and innovation, making Re-Fabbed a true force in the industry.

Protein Poppers: A Healthy Snack for Fitness Enthusiasts

Introducing Protein Poppers, a delicious and healthy snack born from a journey through the ups and downs of a niche market. Accessible and affordable, Protein Poppers come in various flavors, made with natural ingredients and flavored with the benefits of pea protein—gluten-free, kosher, vegan, non-GMO, and free from known allergens. Join us in savoring the healthiest protein snack in America!

Aditude: Exponential Momentum in Ad Ops

Discover how Aditude has gained exponential momentum over the last two years, solidifying its authority in the Ad Ops space. Offering expert support directly from in-house developers who wrote the code, Aditude eliminates the need for intermediaries. With a rich history in pioneering ad ops tech, Aditude manages transactions for over 1,600 websites, handling billions of impressions and millions of dollars daily.

About Trending Today:

Trending Today, a prestigious and award-winning television series showcases the nation's foremost entrepreneurs, innovators, and trendsetters who are reshaping and advancing their industries. Offering an intimate glimpse into the journeys of remarkable individuals, Trending Today explores their unwavering commitment to building influential brands, serving as beacons of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, and embodying the essence of the American dream.

Aired on Fox Business the last Saturday of the month, Trending Today provides an unparalleled platform for thought leaders and industry trailblazers to share their insights, experiences, and visions for the future. The show captivates audiences with compelling narratives of success, resilience, and innovation.

