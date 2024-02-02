Nitrile Gloves Market projected to reach USD 13.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - pronounced by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Nitrile Gloves Market ” , by Type (Powdered, Powder-free), Product (Disposable, Durable), End-use (Medical & Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Construction, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Metals & Machinery, Cleanroom, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Conventional Store, Online, Subscription Model, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Nitrile Gloves Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 9.35 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 13.3 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 5.2% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channel, Product, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Cephas Medical Pvt Ltd Chaperon Biotech Pvt. Ltd. Sample of Companies Covered Delight Industrial Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Honeywell International (india) Private Limited Jajoo Surgicals Pvt Ltd

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Nitrile Gloves Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Global Nitrile Gloves market occupies a pivotal role in the contemporary food industry, offering Nitrile gloves are widely used in the medical and automobile field due to its superiority in mechanical strength and chemical resistance over natural latex gloves. Natural properties of synthetic latex of nitrile gloves make it stiffer and less comfortable when donned for long periods. Poor elastic recovery of nitrile glove to compressive force also creates an aesthetic issue for customers with high levels of wrinkling after removing from glove box. Aim of this project is to focus on product enhancement to improve elastic recovery and stress relaxation through chemical composition alteration of latex blend. Chemicals such as Sulphur, zinc oxide and accelerator that are involved in rubber curing are selected for single factor study to test significance of chemical composition on elastic recovery (%) and stress relaxation (%). Titanium Dioxide is also considered for single factor study due it having filler properties on latex products.

Nitrile rubber is widely used to make variety of articles of manufacture at a reasonable price. Carboxylated nitrile has high strength and impermeability properties to certain solvents and oils. Compounding and curing the rubber with other components such as processing agents, pH control agents, accelerator agents, curing agents, coagulant, and activators can optimize these properties. Crosslinking also increases the strength and elasticity of the rubber.

Major vendors in the global Nitrile Gloves Market:

Cephas Medical Pvt Ltd

Chaperon Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Delight Industrial Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Honeywell International (India) Private Limited

Jajoo Surgicals Pvt Ltd

Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Lakeland Gloves And Safety Apparel Private Limited

Mmc Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Mrk Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Radical Scientific Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Rgi Meditech Pvt Ltd

Romsons Scientific And Surgical Pvt. Ltd

Semco India Private Limited

Shree Unionn Surgicals Pvt Ltd

Supergas Franchisee - Himachal Oxygen Ltd

Powder-free gloves offer significant advantages

The most significant benefits of powder-free gloves is that they reduce the risk of allergic reactions. The powder used in powdered gloves can cause skin irritation, respiratory problems, and other health issues. For people with allergies, the powder in gloves can trigger a severe allergic reaction. Powder-free gloves are an excellent alternative for people who are allergic to this powder. Improve safety and hygiene. When gloves are used in food processing or healthcare settings, it is essential to maintain a high level of cleanliness to prevent the spread of germs and bacteria. Powdered gloves can leave residue on surfaces or contaminate products, which can compromise the safety and hygiene of the environment. Powder-free gloves also offer enhanced dexterity and tactile sensitivity. The absence of powder makes it easier to grip objects and perform tasks that require fine motor skills or precision, such as medical procedures or laboratory work.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Gives high tactile sensitivity

Rising demand for water proof material

Protective gloves with best tear resistance

Long lasting use compared to other gloves

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for personal protective equipment

Health and Wellness Trends

Increasing preference for powder-free gloves

Growing concerns about allergies and skin irritation

Essentially increase in use of disposable gloves

Disposable gloves are becoming more and more prevalent in nearly all industries. While they don’t necessarily offer a high level of cut or puncture resistance, they have become invaluable to workers who need a quick and easy layer of protection. We are seeing disposable gloves being used in medical applications, salons, food service, and more. There are a handful of key reasons why disposable gloves have become a standard across the board. Since disposable gloves are relatively inexpensive and easy to put on and change, it is super easy to use them to prevent any sort of cross-contamination in any situation. In virtually any workplace, there is a risk of cross contamination, whether it be with chemicals, food, or bodily fluids. Using disposable gloves for separate tasks will help reduce the spread of germs and bacteria.

North America dominates the market for Nitrile gloves.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Nitrile Gloves Market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. The region's dominance can be attributed to waste water reclamation system makes it possible for the company to save 40 gallons of water per every case of glove produced, and running the plant with clean burning liquefied natural gas (LNG) reduces the carbon footprint of the manufacturing facility, especially as compared to coal-burning power plants, which are all too often the standard within the greater industry.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Nitrile Gloves Market. To experience a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing hygiene and safety consciousness, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which is surging nitrile gloves demand from the healthcare sectors of different countries such as India, Japan, and Indonesia, among others and improvements in distribution channels contribute to the market's growth.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, where the demand for convenient health solutions is on the rise due to changing lifestyles and an expanding working-class population. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient gloves options.

Sustainability in Nitrile Glove Manufacturing

Another key shaping in nitrile gloves is the growing emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly manufacturing practices. With climate change and environmental concerns at the forefront of public discourse, consumers are becoming more conscious of the impact of their purchasing decisions. This shift in consumer behavior is driving manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly practices throughout the production process. Innovations in sustainable materials and manufacturing processes are transforming the nitrile glove industry. Some manufacturers are implementing manufacturing alternatives that drastically reduce the consumption of water in the nitrile glove manufacturing process, and powering plants with renewable energy, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

