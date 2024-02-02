Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for 2024

In 2024 LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo Str. 8, Vilnius) financial results will be released according to the following calendar:

29th February 2024 - interim information for the twelve months of 2023.

29th March 2024 - audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for the year 2023.

29th March 2024 - notice of the convening of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

22th April 2024 - resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

10th May 2024 - interim information for the three months of 2024.

9th August 2024 - interim information and half year report for the six months of 2024.

8th November 2024 - interim information for the nine months of 2024.