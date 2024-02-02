Tissue Engineering Market Set to Soar Past USD 32.45 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Tissue Engineering market , development of 3D bioprinting techniques for precise tissue fabrication, increased focus on stem cell therapies and gene editing for tissue regeneration, the emergence of bioactive scaffolds and biomaterials for enhanced tissue engineering, growing applications in orthopedics, cardiovascular, and dermatology, expanding research into tissue engineering for nerve and spinal cord repair, and the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for tissue modeling and drug testing are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Tissue Engineering Market

Tissue engineering is an interdisciplinary field combining engineering and life sciences principles to develop biological substitutes that restore, maintain, or improve tissue function or a whole organ. It is a relatively new field, with the first tissue-engineered product approved by the FDA in 1996.

Prominent Players in Tissue Engineering Market

AbbVie (Allergan)

Acell

Athersys

BioTime

B. Braun

Cook Biotech

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic

Organogenesis

Osiris Therapeutics (Smith & Nephew)

Stryker

Tissue Regenix

Zimmer Biomet

3M

Advanced BioHealing

AlloSource

AxioBiologics

Cellumed

Cyfuse Biomedical

Humacyte

Organovo

Vericel

Biologically-Derived Materials Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Biologically-derived materials dominate the global online market as they are used in tissue engineering because they closely mimic the native tissue environment. These materials often promote cell adhesion, proliferation, and differentiation, making them valuable for regenerative medicine applications. They are commonly used to regenerate skin, cartilage, and soft tissues.

Orthopedics is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, orthopedics is the leading segment because the global population, especially in developed countries, is aging, leading to an increase in musculoskeletal disorders, joint injuries, and age-related degenerative conditions such as osteoarthritis. Orthopedic tissue engineering offered potential joint and bone regeneration solutions, making it a critical application.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region's leadership was attributed to several factors, including a well-established healthcare system, significant investments in research and development, a large biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, and a favorable regulatory environment for medical innovations. Leading research institutions and companies in the U.S. were actively involved in tissue engineering advancements.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Tissue Engineering market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Tissue Engineering.

Key Developments in the Tissue Engineering Market

Researchers at Columbia University developed a technique to engineer functional human lungs using stem cells. The team used a combination of 3D bioprinting and tissue engineering to create a lung-like structure that could potentially be used for transplantation in the future.

