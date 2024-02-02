InventHelp Inventor Develops Telescoping Brace Assembly for Tree Stands (CWC-206)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create a brace to support the underside of a tree stand’s platform,” said an inventor, from Alton, Ill., “so I invented the LIFE SAVER- FOR DEER STANDS. My design prevents the stand from failing or breaking when the hunter climbs into and out of the stand.”

The patent-pending invention provides a telescoping brace assembly that could be secured to the trunk of a tree and used to support the underside of a hunter’s hang-on tree stand platform. In doing so, it ensures that the platform remains stable in a horizontal position. As a result, it enhances safety and it prevents falls and injuries. The invention features a supportive and durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for hunters/sportsmen.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CWC-206, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.