Investigation Into LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (“LifeStance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFST) complied with federal securities laws. On February 1, 2024, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging the Company has provider retention rates that are below levels claimed by LifeStance. Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



If you purchased LifeStance stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/lifestance/ to discuss your legal rights.