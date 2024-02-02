Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market Booms at 6.44% CAGR, Hitting $3.60 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market (2023-2028) by Product Type and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest industry analysis on the Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market has been released, providing an extensive review of the market's impressive growth trajectory. Projected to expand from USD 2.6 billion in 2023 to reach USD 3.60 million by 2028, this sector is experiencing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.70%.



A surge in the establishment of milk banks coupled with a heightened emphasis on maternal and infant health care has been identified as core drivers behind the increased demand for breastfeeding accessories. This growth further signals a significant shift toward an ecosystem that fully supports breastfeeding mothers through an array of products ranging from nipple care items to sophisticated breast pumps.

The thorough segmentation analysis within the report highlights the diversity of the market, emphasizing nipple care products, breast shells, breast pads, and breastmilk preparation and cleaning products as key categories anticipated to stimulate market progress. Each segment is meticulously analyzed to unravel consumer demand patterns, underlying market needs, and emerging trends.

With innovation at its core, the market research delves into the competitive landscape, showcasing the financial prowess and strategic maneuvers of key players. Although the comprehensive company profiles are reserved for industry constituents, their efforts in championing safe and quality breastfeeding accessories are underlined as critical to the continued expansion of the sector.

Geographical coverage of the market extends across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, recognizing global dynamics and regional nuances in breastfeeding practices and product utilization.

Incorporating a proprietary Competitive Quadrant analysis, the report evaluates businesses based on industry position score and market performance, offering a strategic perspective on competition within the industry. Factors such as financial performance, innovation, and market share growth are part of the intricate examination process.

An Ansoff Analysis furnishes strategic direction through an exploration of market development, penetration, product innovation, and diversification, guiding companies on how best to fortify their market presence in a competitive environment.

Moreover, the publication addresses the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic on the breastfeeding accessories market and anticipates future market dynamics in the context of economic fluctuations. This includes consideration of the regulatory framework impacting the sector, essential for informed decision-making.

The report emerges as an indispensable tool for those seeking a comprehensive understanding of the Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market, offering insights and strategic analysis that speak to the very core of this evolving industry's needs and potential.

For stakeholders, industry leaders, and participants seeking to establish or solidify their market presence, this report is poised to serve as a valuable resource, delineating an ever-expanding market narrative that is the Global Breastfeeding Accessories Market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Ameda, Inc.

Elvie (Chiaro Technology)

Freemie

Bailey Medical Center

Breast Pump Direct

iAPOY

Kradyl Kroft

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lavie Mom

Luv Lap

Medela AG

Haus & Kinder

Mimijumi

Mama’s Milk Wrap

Milk Works

Pigeon Corporation

The Moms Co.

Motif Medical

Spectra Baby

Willow Innovations, Inc.

