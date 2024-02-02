InventHelp Inventor Develops Locator System for Glasses (CWC-211)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I thought there could be an easier way to locate one's glasses,” said an inventor, from Bridgeton, Mo., “so I invented the EYE GLASS FINDER. My design eliminates the hassle and frustration of searching for lost glasses.”



The patent-pending invention provides a wireless location feature for all kinds of eyewear frames. In doing so, it enables the user to easily find eyewear. As a result, it helps prevent lost or misplaced eyewear. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear various types of eyewear.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CWC-211, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.