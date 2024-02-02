Isaac Smalls of Elgin, SC, Named Food Lion’s Store Manager of the Year

SALISBURY, N.C., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isaac Smalls, store manager of the Food Lion located at 2465 Main St., Elgin, SC 29045, was named Food Lion’s 2023 Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Award winner. Smalls was selected from a group of more than 1,100 store managers serving their neighbors across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Named after one of Food Lion’s founders, the Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Awards recognize and honor exceptional store managers who enrich the lives of Food Lion’s customers, associates and the communities they serve.



In addition to Smalls being selected as Food Lion’s 2023 Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager Excellence Award winner, four other store managers were recognized for exceptional leadership and honored as 2023 Divisional Store Manager Excellence Award recipients. They include:

Mid-Atlantic Division : Angela Robinson, 238 Pritchard Road, Clayton, NC 27520

: Angela Robinson, 238 Pritchard Road, Clayton, NC 27520 Northern Division : Jay Moaveni, 130 Duella Dr., Inwood, WV 25428

: Jay Moaveni, 130 Duella Dr., Inwood, WV 25428 Central Division : Patrick Burns, 3680 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28056

: Patrick Burns, 3680 S. New Hope Road, Gastonia, NC 28056 Richmond/Norfolk: Jeff Salmon, 11010 Kentucky Road, Mineral, VA 23117

The annual award celebrates and recognizes outstanding Food Lion store managers who make an impact on those around them. In recognition of Small’s impact on his community, Food Lion will donate 20,000 meals in his name to Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist in Bishopville, SC, through the retailer’s hunger-relief platform, Food Lion Feeds.

“I am truly honored to receive this honor and represent the Southern Division. It gives me the ultimate sense of pride and accomplishment,” said Smalls. “No matter where your journey begins, strive to be the best at what you're doing, as bigger and better opportunities will await you here at Food Lion.”

Isaac joined Food Lion in 2008 as a Bagger and has held multiple roles leading up to Store Manager. He leads a dedicated team of nearly 95 associates that help neighbors shop for everything they need to affordably nourish their families. Isaac believes an exceptional Store Manager is a leader who listens, communicates effectively, leads by example, possesses the ability to adapt to change and brings out the best in others. He is also passionate about being able to provide the local community with adequate nutrition every day. He believes a successful life starts with the nutrients that Food Lion provides. He and his staff have partnered with the local sheriff’s department, local food banks and NAACP of Columbia.

"Isaac's leadership is a testament to the positive influence a store manager can have on associates, customers, and the towns and cities they serve,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “Our store managers are the heartbeat of Food Lion. They foster a culture of care and belonging that helps their associates thrive and their communities flourish. I am proud to recognize these five leaders and deeply appreciate all they do to bring our brand, strategy and culture to life while nourishing families and setting them up for success in life.”

The five honorees are also celebrated for successfully leading the business, supporting their teams and inspiring others.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

