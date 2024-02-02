Indspire Honours Indigenous Excellence with Announcement of 2024 Indspire Awards Recipients

OHSWEKEN, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indspire is thrilled to announce the 2024 Indspire Awards, an annual celebration honouring the remarkable achievements and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples in Canada. This prestigious event will take place on April 18th, 2024, at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa, bringing together Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians from across the country.
The Indspire Awards recognize Indigenous professionals and youth who demonstrate outstanding career achievement, promote self-esteem and pride for Indigenous communities, and provide inspirational role models for future generations. This year’s event marks the 31st anniversary of the awards, a testament to the enduring commitment of Indigenous peoples to pursuing excellence in multiple fields of endeavour.
The 2024 Indspire Awards recipients are:
Youth Recipient
Adam Gauthier
Tla’amin Nation, BC
Youth Recipient
Braden Kadlun
Kugluktuk, NU
Youth Recipient
Dr. Jayelle Friesen-Enns
Red River Métis, Manitoba Métis Federation, MB
Arts
Eden Robinson
Haisla, BC
Business & Commerce
Victoria LaBillois
Listuguj Mi’gmaq First Nation, QC
Culture, Heritage & Spirituality
Edna Manitowabi
Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory, ON
Education
Kanonhsyonne Jan Hill
Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, ON
Health
Lea Bill
Pelican Lake First Nation, SK
Language
Ronald Eric Ignace
Skeetchestn Indian Band, BC
Law & Justice
The Honourable Michelle O’Bonsawin
Abenaki First Nation of Odanak, QC
Public Service
Jocelyn Formsma
Moose Cree First Nation, ON
Lifetime Achievement
Thomas V. Hill
Six Nations of the Grand River, ON
For more information about each of the recipients, please visit https://indspire.ca/events/indspire-awards/laureates/
Dr. Mike DeGagné, President & CEO of Indspire, expressed, “The Indspire Awards are a powerful platform to showcase the outstanding achievements of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people in Canada. These awards not only celebrate Indigenous excellence but also inspire future generations to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact in our world.”
Join us in honouring the 2024 Indspire Awards recipients and celebrating the rich heritage and outstanding contributions of Indigenous peoples in Canada.
Indspire gratefully acknowledges the support of the following sponsors and partners:
- Lead Partner: Government of Canada
- Major Sponsors: Suncor Energy Inc.
- Youth Laureate Reception Sponsor: The Barry and Laurie Green Family Charitable Trust
- Founding Partner and Official Airline: Air Canada
- Dinner Sponsor: Teck Resources
- Pre-Dinner Reception Sponsor: Ernst & Young
- Culinary Sponsor: Imperial
- Laureate Reception Sponsor: Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel
- Host City Sponsor: Giant Tiger
- Participating Sponsor: Cenovus Energy
- Supporting Sponsors: Deloitte, Ontario Power Generation, Rio Tinto, and Scotiabank
About Indspire
Indspire is an Indigenous registered charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs, and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2022-23, Indspire provided more than $27.5 million through 7,522 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across Canada.
For media accreditation or to arrange interviews with Award recipients, please contact:
Brandon Meawasige
VP, Communications & Marketing
bmeawasige@indspire.ca
1-855-463-7747 x2350